STRAY DOGS at Howrah station GUARD abandoned girl for hours as no one comes to help

When no one paid attention to a wailing child, left all alone and abandoned at the station, the four-legged angels stepped in to help. (Representational image) When no one paid attention to a wailing child, left all alone and abandoned at the station, the four-legged angels stepped in to help. (Representational image)

The Internet is filled with adorable dog-baby videos. And it’s no news that dogs take care of the infants just like they care about their pups; nudging and licking them from time to time and guarding them. In yet another heart-warming incident, when a baby girl was abandoned in Kolkata’s Howrah station, a pack of dogs stood guard for hours.

The six-month-old infant was left on a bench in the waiting area in one of Bengal’s busiest stations, but passengers passed by her without paying any attention. Hundreds of commuters passed by probably assuming one of the few dozen women around could be her mother. A bottle of milk, half-filled along with a bag of diapers and other essentials lay beside her, a regional daily Sangbad Protidin reported. The stray dogs, regular at the platforms hovered around the baby, safeguarding her from a distance.

When no one paid attention to a wailing child, left all alone and abandoned at the station, the four-legged ‘angels’ stepped in to help. Seeing a pack of dogs hovering at the place, an RPF constable approached them. To his surprise, he saw the dogs guarding a little baby. He immediately notified the RPF booth at the station and soon officers rushed to help the child.

Taking charge of the situation, Inspector Mihir Das and his team rescued the baby and shifted her to the hospital for examination. Later she was handed over to members of Childline.

Das ruled that it is not a case of child-trafficking, but a well-planned move to abandon the child.

Earlier, in November 2016, four dogs sat in guard when a 7-day-old girl was left in a dumpster. The four protectors patiently waiting for help and saved the baby from attacks by crows and did not leave her side till she was rescued.

