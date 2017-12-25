This story of a Muslim man selling Christmas decorations is a must-read

Religion, as the man says, does not divide. (Source: Humans of Bombay/Facebook) Religion, as the man says, does not divide. (Source: Humans of Bombay/Facebook)

India has a diverse culture and people from different religions, following different traditions, reside in the country together — after all, Unity in Diversity has always been the country’s motto. While festivals are usually associated with religion, it is seldom restricted to such constraints. In India, people from varied religions partaking in each other’s festivals with similar gusto is a familiar sight and the same is true for Christmas. This is affirmed by a heart-rending story of a Muslim man who has been selling Christmas decorations for a decade now.

ALSO READ| A Muslim man helps keep Mother Teresa alive through a unique souvenir shop

This Mumbai resident who is self-confessedly a “very religious” Muslim, speaks Marathi fluently, enjoys tales from the Ramayana and has sent both his sons to a Catholic school. He also understands the true essence of religion. “Religion is never meant to create a divide — it’s about bringing people together with love. The only thing we should follow staunchly is love…it’s the greatest power we have.” He shared his story with Humans of Bombay and must be read by all.

Read the full story here.

“I’ve been selling Christmas decorations for a decade now and I love this time of the year! I’m a Muslim man, and often people ask me ‘how come I chose to do this…and what religion do I belong to?’ My answer is simple— I follow Islam and I’m very religious, but why should that limit me in anyway?

I speak Marathi fluently, enjoy tales from the Ramayan and send both my sons to a Catholic school — that’s what religion is about…acceptance and respect. Even now, so many of my customers aren’t necessary Catholic or Christian…but are just as enthusiastic about decorating their trees! Religion is never meant to create a divide — it’s about bringing people together with love. The only thing we should follow staunchly is love…it’s the greatest power we have.”

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd