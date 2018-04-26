Follow Us:
Thursday, April 26, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology

From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
‘Stop giving spoilers’: Mumbai Police’s recent tweet upsets ‘Avenger: Infinity War’ fans

Mumbai Police posted a message about keeping Mumbai safe featuring Vision aka Paul Bettany with a witty wordplay. However, not everyone was happy to see it just before the release of 'Avengers: Infinity War'.

Written by Shreya Das | New Delhi | Updated: April 26, 2018 7:31:47 pm
avengers infinity war, avenger infinity war meme, mumbi police, mumbai police infinity war meme, mumbai police avenger meme, mumbai police popular film meme, indian express, viral news, social media news Are you an Avengers fan? You might NOT like to see this tweet from Mumbai Police. (Source: Mumbai Police/ Twitter)
Most movie buffs around the world are super excited to catch the movie Avengers: Infinity War in theatres, which is supposed to hit the screens on April 27. And as true loyalists are setting ground rules to take people to watch the movie, Mumbai Police amped their Twitter game with an Infinity War meme.

Although most times, their supporters and followers are thrilled with the cool pop culture references, this time the tweet backfired and seems to have left many Avengers fans miffed. Reason? Well, many thought it was a spoiler sent without an alert!

On Thursday (April 26), the social media team of Mumbai Police posted message about keeping Mumbai safe featuring Vision aka Paul Bettany. With a witty wordplay, they wrote, “A vision that will live forever! #InfiniteSafety for Mumbai.”

But it wasn’t the text of the tweet that left the fans of the superhero franchise disappointed. It was the photo that accompanied the text, in which they wrote, “Some Vision May Or May Not Die. But Our Vision for Your Safety Shall Live Till Infinity.”

Many Avengers fans are already apprehensive about their beloved characters dying in the film. And in the trailer, as it seemed that Thanos’ goons were trying to claim the Infinity Stone — the Mind Stone, which is parked inside his forehead right now — fans are pretty upset. As some movie buffs wrote, “Please don’t give out spoilers @MumbaiPolice” and “Thanos demands Your Silence”. Few were angry the tweet went without any “Spoiler alert” and said, “Why would u do this to us …”.

Read some tweets posted on the micro-blogging site here.

However, there were other fans who appreciated and lauded them for the brilliant wordplay and one even said they would find the person responsible for the tweet and “take them out on a movie date”.

Avengers fans, are you upset about this tweet from Mumbai Police? Tell us in the comments below.

