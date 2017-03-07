‘I don’t understand stereotypes’: Everyone will relate to this message on gender stereotypes

The post on gender stereotypes is making quite a buzz. (Source: Humans of Bombay/Facebook) The post on gender stereotypes is making quite a buzz. (Source: Humans of Bombay/Facebook)

Men are from Mars. Women are from Venus. Men are bread-winners and women are home-makers. Men are strong, while women are weak. Is it so necessary to stereotype genders and classify them on the basis of everything they do? In today’s time, men and women are breaking away from the stereotypes they were led into believing and showing how they are equally equipped to take the place of the opposite sex.

ALSO READ | Early hostel curfews to protect girls from ‘hormonal outbursts’ : Twitterati loses calm after Maneka Gandhi’s statement

While women are putting their best foot forward at workplaces, men are emerging as successful chefs and home makers too. However, many others are still caged behind the barriers of the conventional image that the society has framed for them. A post on the Facebook page Humans of Bombay talks about the dilemma that humans still face. Narrating the story of a Khalsa woman, the post is a breakthrough against the struggles of gender stereotypes. With almost 10,000 likes and 600 shares at the time of writing, the Facebook post that was shared on March 6 is making quite a buzz online.

See what else is trending, here

Here is what the post reads:

“I don’t understand stereotypes. Men are supposed to be strong, women are supposed to have long hair and be petite to look attractive. I’m plus sized, I’m a feminist and I wear a turban because I’m a Khalsa. I get stared at a lot, people nudge one another to look at me and so many times they laugh all because I’m wearing a turban on my head and it’s not a ‘woman’ thing to do. People are so quick to judge passed on an outer appearance, but I feel comfortable in my skin — I feel happy and beautiful regardless of what I look from the outside and that’s the message. People will always find reason’s to judge you, but if you’re happy and content with yourself — none of those judgements will matter.”

Does it strike a chord of connection with you?

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd