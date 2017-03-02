Trending News

Steepest hike in the price of non-subsidised LPG; Twitterati isn’t taking it lying down

Ever since the news broke out, Twitterati, justifiably upset over the hike, have been posting sharp and sarcastic responses.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:March 2, 2017 5:16 pm
Where are the Achhe Din, ask Tweeple.

The Modi government has found itself on a sticky wicket more often than not. Starting from online trolling to severe acts of censure, the establishment has seen it all. The historical demonetisation move, initiated by PM Narendra Modi, seems to have backfired with a huge number of citizens pointing out the different problems they got into because of it. Though the government stands by what it did and defiantly claims that the move will be in the country’s interest in the long run, the rhetoric coming out of the present Indian Prime Minister’s office fail to convince most.

In another such instance, many people haven’t been able to take it lightly after the the price of non-subsised LPG got hiked by Rs 86 per cylinder. The government was already getting slammed for not taking corrective measures against steep price rise and now, with the price of non-subsidised cylinder skyrocketing, people are highly upset. Non-subsidised LPG bought by those who have either given up their subsidies or finished their respective quota of 12 bottles of 14.2kg in a year will now cost Rs 737.50, against its previous price of Rs 651.50. The price hike that has become steepest in the history, comes in the backdrop of Rs 66.5 per cylinder increase effected from February 1.

An official statement said that the hike was in “line with the rise in global LPG product prices… However, there will be no impact on the LPG consumers receiving subsidised refills”.

Check out some tweets here:

 

 

