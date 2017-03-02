Steepest hike in the price of non-subsidised LPG; Twitterati isn’t taking it lying down

Where are the Achhe Din, ask Tweeple. Where are the Achhe Din, ask Tweeple.

The Modi government has found itself on a sticky wicket more often than not. Starting from online trolling to severe acts of censure, the establishment has seen it all. The historical demonetisation move, initiated by PM Narendra Modi, seems to have backfired with a huge number of citizens pointing out the different problems they got into because of it. Though the government stands by what it did and defiantly claims that the move will be in the country’s interest in the long run, the rhetoric coming out of the present Indian Prime Minister’s office fail to convince most.

In another such instance, many people haven’t been able to take it lightly after the the price of non-subsised LPG got hiked by Rs 86 per cylinder. The government was already getting slammed for not taking corrective measures against steep price rise and now, with the price of non-subsidised cylinder skyrocketing, people are highly upset. Non-subsidised LPG bought by those who have either given up their subsidies or finished their respective quota of 12 bottles of 14.2kg in a year will now cost Rs 737.50, against its previous price of Rs 651.50. The price hike that has become steepest in the history, comes in the backdrop of Rs 66.5 per cylinder increase effected from February 1.

An official statement said that the hike was in “line with the rise in global LPG product prices… However, there will be no impact on the LPG consumers receiving subsidised refills”.

Ever since the news broke out, Twitterati, justifiably upset over the hike, have been posting sharp and sarcastic responses.

Check out some tweets here:

#महंगाई_डायन basic needs are well in reach now thanking #Modi — Pankaj Jain (@ahinsaproperty) March 2, 2017

मोदी जी भेदभाव नहीं करते ईद पर सिलेडर के दाम बढते है तो

होली पर भी बढ़ा देते है#महंगाई_डायन — Shantnu Human (@shantnuh) March 2, 2017

#महंगाई_डायन अब आतंकी महँगी गैस नहीं खरीद पाएंगे और मजबूरन चूल्हे पर खाना पकाएंगे जिसका धुआँ दूर ही से देखकर भारत सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक कर देगा। — Ajeet Singh (@Ajeetvijaysingh) March 2, 2017

We r not shouting on #LPG cylinder price that cross Rs 800

Because we love to see @SushmaSwaraj & @smritiirani again in that avtar 👭 pic.twitter.com/Uy3bKwdMBi — Ramandeep Singh (@2raman) March 2, 2017

@drrakeshparikh the steep hike in LPG prices has been timed so properly bw nationalism debate that it will go unnoticed — Dr Tapeshwar Sehgal (@drtapeshwarsehg) March 1, 2017

14 years of Vanvas in both Ramayana and Mahabharat.

Why didn’t Modi Ji just add the 14 to Rs 86 and round off the LPG hike to 100?! — Brijesh Kalappa (@brijeshkalappa) March 1, 2017

LPG price up, now ATM transaction tax. Modi reminds me of horse-racing; it takes one to take the whole country for a ride. #JumlaMaharaj — Sanjay Jha (@JhaSanjay) March 2, 2017

