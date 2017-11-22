Channel V to SHUT DOWN; Twitter bursts with MEMORIES from the ’90s

Do you have memories of watching Channel [V] in the ’90s too? (Source: Twitter) Do you have memories of watching Channel [V] in the ’90s too? (Source: Twitter)

If you’re a ’90s kid, you would remember the time when music channels like MTV and Channel [V] were the one of the coolest things on TV while growing up. While the former managed to retain a connection with viewers, Channel V’s popularity died down with time. From Lola Kutty to Purab Kohli and Anusha Dandekar, it was a platform for many VJs and emerging singers. Bringing the indipop culture into the spotlight, shows like Hit Machine, Get Gorgeous, Dare to Dare and The Buddy Project struck a chord with viewers.

In 2015, the channel stopped airing music to focus on original content and fiction shows that address youth issues. However, it took a back seat from that too in 2016, and went back to broadcasting music. Owing to the lack of the right strategy, the recent buzz is that Star India has decided to pull the plug on the channel due to low TRPs. What’s more, grapevine is rife with reports that it will be replaced by a Kannada sports channel. A sad news for ’90s kids, it has left many Twitter users disheartened as another phase from their childhood vanishes into thin air.

While one user wrote, “There was a time when music on TV for me, meant only MTV and Channel V. Haven’t watched either in ages. But still a little sad to hear that V is shutting shop. Goodbye Channel V. Thank you for the memories,” actor Shruthi Seth took to Twitter to say, “End of an era… A farewell party is a must!” Here are a few more reactions that were poured on the micro-blogging site.

Wrote my first ever TV show for Channel V, and was lucky to work with superstars @juhipande, Manish Anand, @ExLolaKutty, @mojorojo, @VarunmThakur and @thetanmay. End of a goddamn era. :’) — Amogh Ranadive (@amoghranadive) November 22, 2017

Star India is shutting down Channel V & starting a Kannada sports channel instead. Wow. Those TRPs must be unmentionable! — Vijay Venkataramanan (@7th_Samurai) November 22, 2017

Channel V shutting down is sad news. I still remember being a huge fan of channel V popstars ‘Viva’ #ChannelVMemories @ChannelvIndia @starindia — Tamanna Wahi (@tamannaW) November 22, 2017

I must say it was heading there . coz MTV came up with innovative ideas like roadies and splitsvilla and channel V had creative ideas but some where they lost the track. PS : i enjoyed lola kutty shows though specially GK :) — Neo Nair (@fighter_nair) November 22, 2017

There was a time when music on TV for me, meant only MTV and Channel V. Haven’t watched either in ages. But still a little sad to hear that V is shutting shop. Goodbye Channel V. Thank you for the memories. http://t.co/wfXeAjdAWi — J. rex (@pajamacounselor) November 22, 2017

Oh, RIP Channel [V]. Or as some family elders would forever say: Channel Five. — 2Six2 (@2SixTwo) November 22, 2017

Channel V is closing down? — Sneha (@FlirtingKaapi) November 22, 2017

Channel [V] is going off air forever. Everyday we lose some part of our cherished childhood. #90skid — Vishal Mehra (@capturethecatch) November 22, 2017

Remember VJ Nonie (when Channel [V] was still MTV)? She was a bigger star than many musicians. http://t.co/E4jZxeC9Vi — Sachin Kalbag (@SachinKalbag) November 22, 2017

Seriously though, they turned channel v into a teenage nonsense channel. — Vikram Bondal (@vicramb) November 22, 2017

Channel V died years ago. http://t.co/KXLzJti3L1 — Laughing Jawan (@LaughingJawan) November 22, 2017

Do you have any last thoughts before Star India tunes out of Channel V? Share your views in the comments below.

