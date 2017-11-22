Top Stories

Channel V to SHUT DOWN; Twitter bursts with MEMORIES from the ’90s

Buzz is that Star Plus is all set to tune out of Channel V, and Twitter is overflowing with tweets of memories from the '90s. While many VJs and shows hosts reminisced the good old days, people wrote about the shows that they loved.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: November 22, 2017 10:59 pm
channel v, channel v shut down, channel v memories, channel v 90s kids, channel v shows, channel v music, indian express, indian express news Do you have memories of watching Channel [V] in the ’90s too? (Source: Twitter)
If you’re a ’90s kid, you would remember the time when music channels like MTV and Channel [V] were the one of the coolest things on TV while growing up. While the former managed to retain a connection with viewers, Channel V’s popularity died down with time. From Lola Kutty to Purab Kohli and Anusha Dandekar, it was a platform for many VJs and emerging singers. Bringing the indipop culture into the spotlight, shows like Hit Machine, Get Gorgeous, Dare to Dare and The Buddy Project struck a chord with viewers.

In 2015, the channel stopped airing music to focus on original content and fiction shows that address youth issues. However, it took a back seat from that too in 2016, and went back to broadcasting music. Owing to the lack of the right strategy, the recent buzz is that Star India has decided to pull the plug on the channel due to low TRPs. What’s more, grapevine is rife with reports that it will be replaced by a Kannada sports channel. A sad news for ’90s kids, it has left many Twitter users disheartened as another phase from their childhood vanishes into thin air.

While one user wrote, “There was a time when music on TV for me, meant only MTV and Channel V. Haven’t watched either in ages. But still a little sad to hear that V is shutting shop. Goodbye Channel V. Thank you for the memories,” actor Shruthi Seth took to Twitter to say, “End of an era… A farewell party is a must!” Here are a few more reactions that were poured on the micro-blogging site.

Do you have any last thoughts before Star India tunes out of Channel V? Share your views in the comments below.

