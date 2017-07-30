Latest News
‘This is real India’: Twitterati hail Kashmir CRPF jawans’ pic of one offering namaz as the other stands guard

In the image captioned "Brother-in-arms for peace", a Muslim officer in uniform can be seen offering namaaz while another stands guard, with a baton and a rifle. The image was tweeted on July 29, and since then has been winning hearts on social media.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:July 30, 2017 4:54 pm
kashmir, communal harmony, crpf srinagar, twitter reactions, indian express, indian express news This picture has been retweeted over 1,000 times in less than 24 hours. (Source: @crpf_srinagar/Twitter)
The unceasing turmoil in Kashmir regularly makes for headlines across the country, and the same goes for the communal disputes that are frequently recorded across states. At such a time, a photo recently tweeted by the Srinagar unit of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on their Twitter account have succeeded in setting an inspiring example. In the image captioned “Brother-in-arms for peace”, a Muslim officer in uniform can be seen offering namaaz while another stands guard, with a baton and a rifle. The image was tweeted on July 29, and since then it has been winning hearts on social media.

It has been been retweeted more than 1,000 times at the time of writing, and people online have been hailing it as a great example of communal harmony.

This is the picture.

Within less than 24 hours, the picture generated quite a buzz on social media, drawing praise from both, celebrities and common people.

Here are some of the reactions.

Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan was all praise for gesture and the image.

Others soon joined in.

We agree.

Recently the US Department’s Country Reports on Terrorism 2016 stated that Kashmir is the most volatile state in India explaining the presence of security forces. In fact, the report also added that Jammu and Kashmir experienced a 93 per cent increase in attacks in 2016, and over 19 per cent of the terrorist attacks in India in 2016 took place there. Amidst such difficult and troubling times, a picture like this goes a long way in not only setting an inspiring example but also showing the way forward.

