‘This is real India’: Twitterati hail Kashmir CRPF jawans’ pic of one offering namaz as the other stands guard

This picture has been retweeted over 1,000 times in less than 24 hours. (Source: @crpf_srinagar/Twitter) This picture has been retweeted over 1,000 times in less than 24 hours. (Source: @crpf_srinagar/Twitter)

The unceasing turmoil in Kashmir regularly makes for headlines across the country, and the same goes for the communal disputes that are frequently recorded across states. At such a time, a photo recently tweeted by the Srinagar unit of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on their Twitter account have succeeded in setting an inspiring example. In the image captioned “Brother-in-arms for peace”, a Muslim officer in uniform can be seen offering namaaz while another stands guard, with a baton and a rifle. The image was tweeted on July 29, and since then it has been winning hearts on social media.

It has been been retweeted more than 1,000 times at the time of writing, and people online have been hailing it as a great example of communal harmony.

This is the picture.

“Brothers-in-arms for peace” – CRPF Srinagar pic.twitter.com/QfsOIKbHoa — Srinagar Sector CRPF (@crpf_srinagar) July 29, 2017

Within less than 24 hours, the picture generated quite a buzz on social media, drawing praise from both, celebrities and common people.

Here are some of the reactions.

Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan was all praise for gesture and the image.

Having each other’s back at all times, proud to be an Indian. Love and care comes before religion.That’s what we call a team @crpfindia ☺️👌 pic.twitter.com/m8tgnT8Qy3 — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) July 30, 2017

Others soon joined in.

A true colour of Secular n Nationalist CRPF guards for the freedom of religious faith n coexistence. — Sanjay Sharma (@sanjay16sharma) July 29, 2017

This is real India. A CRPF jawan stands guard while a J&K Police man offers Namaz in #Kashmir. Brothers in arms! 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/qRtspZFuXv — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) July 29, 2017

We agree.

This is real India…. We like it… — vaibhav anand (@vaibhavnnd7) July 29, 2017

This is Real India 🇮🇳. 🙏 — Sunil Kumar Acharya (@su4nil) July 29, 2017

Love this. — Anindya Chaudhuri (@anindyachaudhu1) July 29, 2017

nara – e – takbeer allaha hu akbar, jai hind, hindustan jindabad — MD AnSari (@danishansaree40) July 29, 2017

Pic wid million of words n msg, it represnt what we’re n real sprit of Harmony. Salute to armd force personal dat how dey save us @ any cost — Prateek Asthana (@prateekasthana) July 29, 2017

A true colour of Secular n Nationalist CRPF guards for the freedom of religious faith n coexistence. — Sanjay Sharma (@sanjay16sharma) July 29, 2017

Dil khush hgaiya. Subah subah dekh kr ye news. Jai hind — Md Asif khan (@MdAsifkhan11) July 30, 2017

This is real india.

We proud about our solders

Love you indian army@adgpi @crpfindia — Babajan (@BabajanJansb1) July 29, 2017

Recently the US Department’s Country Reports on Terrorism 2016 stated that Kashmir is the most volatile state in India explaining the presence of security forces. In fact, the report also added that Jammu and Kashmir experienced a 93 per cent increase in attacks in 2016, and over 19 per cent of the terrorist attacks in India in 2016 took place there. Amidst such difficult and troubling times, a picture like this goes a long way in not only setting an inspiring example but also showing the way forward.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd