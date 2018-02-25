Sridevi no more: Twitterati remember the time they met the Bollywood legend

Fans of Sridevi cannot believe that the actor is no more. Fans of Sridevi cannot believe that the actor is no more.

Bollywood icon Sridevi passed away on Saturday (February 24) after a massive cardiac arrest. Sridevi, 54, was with her husband Boney Kapoor and younger daughter Khushi at the time of death. They, along with the entire Kapoor family, were attending the wedding ceremony of Mohit Marwah in Dubai. News of her demise was met with shock and disbelief as fans and members of the film industry could not believe that Bollywood legend was no more among them.

There has been an outpour of condolences messages on social media, with people remembering fondly the actor, sharing her photographs and recounting her memorable performances. There are also some who are recollecting the times they had met the actor and how charming Sridevi had been.

While one wrote, “I was assisting Sridevi Ji last month at the Airport. I was very pleased to meet her and had a small walktalk. She’s tremendous and such a charming lady,” another wrote, “When I was 26, #TinyMom dragged me through a crowd so I could meet her in person—I was speechless & in awe, & she was so gracious.” There were some who met Sridevi when they were young but the encounter left a lasting impression. “I met her once. I must have been 19 then. Chiranjeevi told me before she walked in that I reminded of her – tall, slim with long fingers, big eyes..It was a private screening of a Telugu movie. She was soft-spoken and sweet,” another recounted, “I met #SriDevi for an event and she was so lovely.I was in a dark place without a job and she told me “Mark my words a lovely girl like you! Your dream job will come to you” And it did! She had so much confidence in a stranger. Sending love to her family.”

Here are some of the tweets.

I was assisting Sridevi Ji last month at the Airport. I was very pleased to meet her and had a small walktalk. She’s tremendous and such a charming lady. Cannot process the headline ???? — AdrakWaaliChai (@Vineee_23) February 25, 2018

RIP SriDevi ji

Last month I met her at a party in Mumbai she looked as ravishing as always it was unbelievable to know this morning as i woke up that she is no more ??

My mom was so happy to meet her & clicked picture with her All my condolences with her family & wellwishers pic.twitter.com/qLwhJ55Um4 — Jyotica Tangri (@jyotica_tangri) February 25, 2018

Heartbroken & shocked to hear that my all-time favorite #Sridevi is no more. I had a chance to meet her personally twice and each time I was impressed by this fabulous personality. May God give peace to her soul & strength to the family #RIP #HawaHawai — Akshay Munot (@AkshayMunot_) February 25, 2018

@SrideviBKapoor condolences to the Kapoor families on the passing away of a lovely human being RIP SriDevi/ it was our good fortune to meet her in Toronto/ so very humble & down to earth & a superb actress #Sridevi — nazirji (@nazirji) February 24, 2018

Oh, my god. #Sridevi died?!! I’ve adored her since I was a little girl. ?? When I was 26, #TinyMom dragged me through a crowd so I could meet her in person–I was speechless & in awe, & she was so gracious. #RIPSridevi — Kirti D. (@DiyaMarketing) February 24, 2018

I met her once. I must have been 19 then. Chiranjeevi told me before she walked in that I reminded of her – tall, slim with long fingers, big eyes..

It was a private screening of a Telugu movie. She was soft-spoken and sweet. #sridevi — kaveri (@ikaveri) February 25, 2018

I met #SriDevi for an event and she was so lovely.I was in a dark place without a job and she told me “Mark my words a lovely girl like you! Your dream job will come to you” And it did!

She had so much confidence in a stranger

Sending love to her family❤😞 #RIPSridevi — Female Jedi (@grayjedigirls) February 25, 2018

