Sridevi no more: Twitterati remember the time they met the Bollywood legend

Bollywood icon Sridevi passed away on Saturday (February 24) after a massive cardiac arrest. Amid the shock and disbelief, fans of the actor have been sharing condolence messages on social media, recollecting the times they had met Sridevi and how charming she had been.

Written by Ishita Sengupta | New Delhi | Updated: February 25, 2018 5:45 pm
Sridevi dead, sridevi no more, sridevi rip, sridevi, sridevi mourning, sridevi fans mourning, sridevi fans remember her, indian express, indian express news Fans of Sridevi cannot believe that the actor is no more.
Bollywood icon Sridevi passed away on Saturday (February 24) after a massive cardiac arrest. Sridevi, 54, was with her husband Boney Kapoor and younger daughter Khushi at the time of death. They, along with the entire Kapoor family, were attending the wedding ceremony of Mohit Marwah in Dubai. News of her demise was met with shock and disbelief as fans and members of the film industry could not believe that Bollywood legend was no more among them.

There has been an outpour of condolences messages on social media, with people remembering fondly the actor, sharing her photographs and recounting her memorable performances. There are also some who are recollecting the times they had met the actor and how charming Sridevi had been.

While one wrote, “I was assisting Sridevi Ji last month at the Airport. I was very pleased to meet her and had a small walktalk. She’s tremendous and such a charming lady,” another wrote, “When I was 26, #TinyMom dragged me through a crowd so I could meet her in person—I was speechless & in awe, & she was so gracious.” There were some who met Sridevi when they were young but the encounter left a lasting impression. “I met her once. I must have been 19 then. Chiranjeevi told me before she walked in that I reminded of her – tall, slim with long fingers, big eyes..It was a private screening of a Telugu movie. She was soft-spoken and sweet,” another recounted, “I met #SriDevi for an event and she was so lovely.I was in a dark place without a job and she told me “Mark my words a lovely girl like you! Your dream job will come to you” And it did! She had so much confidence in a stranger. Sending love to her family.”

