Twitterverse gets nostalgic as late actor Sridevi wins best actress award posthumously for movie MOM

The nation’s Chandni, late actor Sridevi has posthumously won her first National Award in the category of Best Actress for her performance in the movie MOM. The Bollywood diva and fashion icon who died on February 24 in Dubai, was hailed as one of the most accomplished performers who could completely transform herself on the silver screen as per the demand of the role. In the movie MOM, she played a role of a mother who avenges the rape and murder of her daughter. It was the third movie that was released after her big comeback blockbuster English Vinglish. Not just on silver screen, Sridevi was also looked upon as one of the most celebrated stars on the red carpet.

As the announcements of the 65th National Film Awards came in, Twitterati got nostalgic as the late actor Sridevi won the national award in the best actress category. Sample some of the reactions here.

Could be no better tribute to the late #SriDevi than awarding this movie colossus the prestigious Best Actress #NationalAwards2018 for her film #MOM Highly and very well deserved. The heavens are shining bright today 👼 pic.twitter.com/BW30RtUN6V — Ronesh Dhawraj (@ronesh) April 13, 2018

Extremely happy to know that Sridevi garu won the National Award as best Actress for the film MOM… A well deserving honour to one of the best actors of our country … Proud to be a writer of this film 🙏 pic.twitter.com/bA05LTkXbt — kona venkat (@konavenkat99) April 13, 2018

National award for Best actress award goes to #Sridevi for MOM. Nice way of paying Homage to the Legendary Actress Sridevi ji !!#NationalFilmAwards 2018 — Abhisheik Kumar (@abhisheik4u) April 13, 2018

BEST ACTRESS: Sridevi for #MOM RIP QUEEN! pic.twitter.com/b1nAHnam2L — VISH | QUANTICO 04/26 (@yasiru_vismini) April 13, 2018

I watched Mom in theatre..had goosebumps throughout esp Sridevi breakdown scene. I felt she deserved all the main best actress awards for last year. VB in Sulu great but it wasn’t award winning great. IMO, Swara in Anarkali & Sridevi were the best female lead performances of 2017 — BANNO (@Inception700) April 13, 2018

National award for Best actress award goes to #Sridevi for MOM. Nice way of paying Homage to the Legendary Actress Sridevi !! — Deep Valesha (@deepvalesha) April 13, 2018

Which is your favourite movie of the legendary actor Sridevi? Let us know in the comments below.

