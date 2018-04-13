Presents Latest News

Twitterverse gets nostalgic as late actor Sridevi wins best actress award posthumously for movie MOM

The late actor Sridevi won her first National Award posthumously, in the category of Best Actress for her performance in the movie MOM. Twitterverse remembers all her after this long-awaited win.

Written by Anjali Jha | New Delhi | Updated: April 13, 2018 2:29:36 pm
sridevi, Sridevi national award, Sridevi best actress award mom, Sridevi National Award Posthumously MOM, MOM Sridevi, Sridevi movies, best movies of Sridevi, Twitter reaction mom Sridevi, national awards 2018, Indian express Late actor Sridevi has been honoured by National Award for Best Actor (female) for her remarkable work in the movie MOM. (Source: File Photo)

The nation’s Chandni, late actor Sridevi has posthumously won her first National Award in the category of Best Actress for her performance in the movie MOM. The Bollywood diva and fashion icon who died on February 24 in Dubai, was hailed as one of the most accomplished performers who could completely transform herself on the silver screen as per the demand of the role. In the movie MOM, she played a role of a mother who avenges the rape and murder of her daughter. It was the third movie that was released after her big comeback blockbuster English Vinglish. Not just on silver screen, Sridevi was also looked upon as one of the most celebrated stars on the red carpet.

As the announcements of the 65th National Film Awards came in, Twitterati got nostalgic as the late actor Sridevi won the national award in the best actress category. Sample some of the reactions here.

Which is your favourite movie of the legendary actor Sridevi? Let us know in the comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Share your thoughts
CWG 2018 Medal Tally

Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Apr 13: Latest News