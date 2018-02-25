  • Associate Sponsor
Congress removes Sridevi condolence tweet after Twitter backlash

Bollywood actor Sridevi passed away after a massive cardiac arrest on Saturday (February 24) night. And while social media has been flooded with condolence messages, a tweet from the official handle of The Indian National Congress (INC) has come under heavy criticism by people on social media. 

Published: February 25, 2018
Sridevi dead, sridevi no more, sridevi rip, sridevi, sridevi mourning, sridevi congress tweet, sridevi congress deleted tweet, sridevi fans mourning, indian express, indian express news People on social media were furious with Congress for politicising Sridevi’s death.
Bollywood actor Sridevi passed away after a massive cardiac arrest on Saturday (February 24) night. The actor was 54 and was in Dubai, attending the wedding of Mohit Marwah with husband Boney and younger daughter Khushi. The news has come as a major shock to her fans and members of the Hindi film fraternity. People still cannot believe the news and social media has been flooded with condolence messages. Fans have taken to the Internet to share their favourite photos of the actor, their favourite Sridevi movies and instances of when they last saw her on the screen. However, amidst all this a tweet from the official handle of The Indian National Congress (INC) has come under heavy criticism by people on social media. “We regret to hear about the passing away of Sridevi. An actor par excellence. A legend who will continue to live in our hearts through her stellar body of work.  Our deepest condolences to her loved ones. She was awarded the Padma Shri by the UPA Govt in 2013,” read the tweet.

People on social media are furious for making the death of the actor political. “You could have also mentioned that she was born when Congress Govt was in power and died when BJP govt is in power,” wrote one while another added “I would not be surprised if they extend… she was alive when indira and rajiv were prime ministers but died in modi govt. Shameful.”

” The tweet, however, has been removed and the revised tweet reads “We regret to hear about the passing away of Sridevi. An actor par excellence. A legend who will continue to live in our hearts through her stellar body of work. Our deepest condolences to her loved ones.” Another tweet from the handle reads, “She received a multitude of awards including the fourth highest civilian award the Padma Shri in 2013 by the Govt of India & 6 Filmfare awards, the first at the age of 14. Sridevi started her career at the age of 4 in ‘Thunaivan’. Her Bollywood debut was in ‘Julie’ at 12.”

This was the previous tweet.

And this is how people reacted.

  1. S
    srikanth
    Feb 25, 2018 at 1:20 pm
    The party will do anything for votes. The party is full of potheads. It's a pity politics has been reduced to such a level.
    1. R
      Rajan
      Feb 25, 2018 at 1:00 pm
      at any cost congress has to come back to power...late sridevi please bless them in return...Rahul wants to come back and take the empire....family ruling back
      1. D
        Dr Anita Kumar
        Feb 25, 2018 at 12:40 pm
