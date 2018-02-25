Congress removes Sridevi condolence tweet after Twitter backlash

People on social media were furious with Congress for politicising Sridevi’s death. People on social media were furious with Congress for politicising Sridevi’s death.

Bollywood actor Sridevi passed away after a massive cardiac arrest on Saturday (February 24) night. The actor was 54 and was in Dubai, attending the wedding of Mohit Marwah with husband Boney and younger daughter Khushi. The news has come as a major shock to her fans and members of the Hindi film fraternity. People still cannot believe the news and social media has been flooded with condolence messages. Fans have taken to the Internet to share their favourite photos of the actor, their favourite Sridevi movies and instances of when they last saw her on the screen. However, amidst all this a tweet from the official handle of The Indian National Congress (INC) has come under heavy criticism by people on social media. “We regret to hear about the passing away of Sridevi. An actor par excellence. A legend who will continue to live in our hearts through her stellar body of work. Our deepest condolences to her loved ones. She was awarded the Padma Shri by the UPA Govt in 2013,” read the tweet.

People on social media are furious for making the death of the actor political. “You could have also mentioned that she was born when Congress Govt was in power and died when BJP govt is in power,” wrote one while another added “I would not be surprised if they extend… she was alive when indira and rajiv were prime ministers but died in modi govt. Shameful.”

” The tweet, however, has been removed and the revised tweet reads “We regret to hear about the passing away of Sridevi. An actor par excellence. A legend who will continue to live in our hearts through her stellar body of work. Our deepest condolences to her loved ones.” Another tweet from the handle reads, “She received a multitude of awards including the fourth highest civilian award the Padma Shri in 2013 by the Govt of India & 6 Filmfare awards, the first at the age of 14. Sridevi started her career at the age of 4 in ‘Thunaivan’. Her Bollywood debut was in ‘Julie’ at 12.”

This was the previous tweet.

And this is how people reacted.

“She Was Awarded The Padma Shri By The UPA Govt In 2013”. Are You Serious? Is That Line Even Necessary To Pay Tribute To A Legendary Actress? Please Stop Politicising The Death. You Guys Are Disgrace To Humanity. Shame On You Congress. #Sridevi #RIPSridevihttp://t.co/gdPHFEIWE4 — Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadeja) February 25, 2018

You could have also mentioned that she was born when Congress Govt was in power and died when BJP govt is in power — Amit Saha (@saha_amit) February 25, 2018

Dear @OfficeOfRG you make an award sound like a favour granted. More importantly, #PadmaAwards is an honour given by the country (hence, @rashtrapatibhvn) to its citizen – not by any political party. Shows Congress’ sense of entitlement. By this tweet you have insulted #Sridevi — GhoseSpot (@SandipGhose) February 25, 2018

Also mention, she was born when Nehru was the prime-minister. — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) February 25, 2018

I would not be surprised if they extend… she was alive when indira and rajiv were prime ministers but died in modi govt. Shameful. — Shaifali Malukani (@sp_malukani) February 25, 2018

Seriously? Was the UPA bit for giving her a Padma Shri really necessary in a condolence message. What kind of idiots are you guys — Masakadzas (@Nesenag) February 25, 2018

After much flak, @INCIndia deleted the tweet mentioning ‘PadmaShri by UPA’, but now replaced with photo of PadmaShri ceremony. Changed from UPA to ‘Govt-Of-India’.

What a Shameful scavenging on the dead when #Sridevi isn’t even cremated yet😌@OfficeOfRG @divyaspandana pic.twitter.com/ijMxsGCLYg — #Intolerant भारतीय (@goyalsanjeev) February 25, 2018

