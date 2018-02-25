  • Associate Sponsor
‘Can’t believe Sridevi is no more’: Fans in shock, mourn the loss of Bollywood legend on social media

Sridevi, the Bollywood legend known for films such as Chandni, Sadma and more recently Mom, passed away in Dubai after a massive cardiac arrest at the age of 54. Soon after confirmation of Sridevi’s passing away, social media portals were flooded with condolence messages.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: February 25, 2018 3:39 am
Sridevi dead, sridevi no more, sridevi rip, sridevi, sridevi mourning, sridevi fans mourning The news of Sridevi’s sudden passing was met with disbelief and shock. (Source: File photo; Instagram)
In what has come as a shocking news to Bollywood followers across the world, veteran actor Sridevi died after a sudden and massive cardiac arrest in Dubai. She was 54. The Indian film industry legend was in Dubai attending the wedding of Mohit Marwah with husband Boney and younger daughter Khushi. Elder daughter Janhvi was in Mumbai at the time due to the shooting of her upcoming debut film.

Her brother-in-law Sanjay confirmed the news to indianexpress.com, saying, “It roughly happened around 11-11.30pm. I don’t know more details yet.”

The news of the actor’s passing, which came dead into the night on February 25, was met with disbelief and shock. Fans and members of the film industry took to Twitter to mourn the loss of an actress who had captured the hearts of millions over a career spanning almost four decades.

RELATED | Sridevi no more: A pictorial tribute to the Bollywood diva

Soon after confirmation of Sridevi’s passing away, online portals such as Twitter and Facebook were flooded with condolence messages, with fans sharing their favourite photos of the actor, their favourite Sridevi movies and instances of when they last saw her on the screen. Members of the film fraternity took to Twitter to give pay Sridevi a tribute.

Here are some of tweets paying tribute to the actor whose sudden passing has left a hole in the Bollywood landscape.

 

 

After staying away from the spotlight for quite a while, Sridevi made a huge comeback in English Vinglish. Not only did she regain her place as an actor par excellence, but also as a fashion icon.

Born as Shree Amma Yanger Ayyapan, Sridevi had worked in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada films before debuting in Hindi films. She had started her career as a child artiste, and grew up to be one of the biggest female stars India ever had. The government of India awarded her Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian honour, in 2013.

