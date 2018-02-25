‘Can’t believe Sridevi is no more’: Fans in shock, mourn the loss of Bollywood legend on social media

The news of Sridevi’s sudden passing was met with disbelief and shock. (Source: File photo; Instagram) The news of Sridevi’s sudden passing was met with disbelief and shock. (Source: File photo; Instagram)

In what has come as a shocking news to Bollywood followers across the world, veteran actor Sridevi died after a sudden and massive cardiac arrest in Dubai. She was 54. The Indian film industry legend was in Dubai attending the wedding of Mohit Marwah with husband Boney and younger daughter Khushi. Elder daughter Janhvi was in Mumbai at the time due to the shooting of her upcoming debut film.

Her brother-in-law Sanjay confirmed the news to indianexpress.com, saying, “It roughly happened around 11-11.30pm. I don’t know more details yet.”

The news of the actor’s passing, which came dead into the night on February 25, was met with disbelief and shock. Fans and members of the film industry took to Twitter to mourn the loss of an actress who had captured the hearts of millions over a career spanning almost four decades.

Soon after confirmation of Sridevi’s passing away, online portals such as Twitter and Facebook were flooded with condolence messages, with fans sharing their favourite photos of the actor, their favourite Sridevi movies and instances of when they last saw her on the screen. Members of the film fraternity took to Twitter to give pay Sridevi a tribute.

Here are some of tweets paying tribute to the actor whose sudden passing has left a hole in the Bollywood landscape.

From himmatwala to mom you will be remembered as an actress par excellence. #RIP #Sridevi — Taufeeq (@ahmedtaufeeq) February 24, 2018

#Sridevi passing away is such a shock !!! Life is so very unpredictable !! 😮😮 — Hafsa Taher Khan (@SharifHafsa) February 24, 2018

Unbelievable…finest actress of her time…RIP #Sridevi . You will be remembered always. God Bless your soul! 🙏🏻 — Rajnish Sharma (@rajniiish) February 24, 2018

It is so hard to process #Sridevi is no more! She was truly a gem. — Samridhi Maggo (@MaggoSamridhi) February 24, 2018

Another soul.. Another beautiful soul..

Left us.. Left us alone😫#Sridevi #chandni.. — Nikhil Agrawal (@niksibaba) February 24, 2018

May the departed soul rest in peace

Thank you for the memories#Sridevi #ThankyouSridevi #RestInPeace pic.twitter.com/ZkZdeNNgB7 — Manmeet Makkar (@MsM_009) February 24, 2018

NOOOOOOOO‼‼‼‼‼‼‼‼‼‼‼‼‼‼‼‼PLS ‼‼ PLS ANYBODY SAY ITS A LIE PLS???? #sriDevi #RIPSridevi THE LOVEEEEEE OF MY LIFE ‼‼‼ HOW CAN SHE PASS AWAY SO SOOON???? 😪😪😪😪😪😪😪😪😪😪😪😪😪@SrideviBKapoor pic.twitter.com/X6fifKZUSz — Rahim Khan رحیم خان (@rahimkhan) February 24, 2018

Tere mere honthon pe ….#sridevi passed away . A part of my childhood goes with her . — Maha Jamil (@Mahajamilonline) February 24, 2018

A legend. A diva 💔 Truly, the end of an era! Sigh. #Sridevi pic.twitter.com/677JDsxmAR — Priya Adivarekar (@priyaadivarekar) February 24, 2018

That’s called life..!!! We are not immortal but one can always stay alive in millions heart. You will be remembered always. RIP #Sridevi — Arupkumar Pathak (@PathakArupkumar) February 24, 2018

I am in shock. It seems so sudden. #Sridevi was so loved. Such a phenomenal artist. She will be missed. #RIP pic.twitter.com/14YYpZThk7 — Tanvi Rastogi (@Tanviidotcom) February 24, 2018

Sridevi with Manish Malhotra… She was in Dubai to attend a marriage…. Life is so unpredictable and short… Shocked …. Unbelievable… Icon and a fine human being… Thank u for giving us those amazing moments. “english vinglish” was last I saw her in movies.. RIP #Sridevi pic.twitter.com/O2G3LqKn9W — Mihir Jha ✍ (@MihirkJha) February 24, 2018

One of the finest actresses in the Indian cinema . Such a shocking news ! Life is so unpredictable . #Sridevi #RIP pic.twitter.com/ctzNje6zmk — Rupa Duhra Ark #FBPE 🇪🇺 (@Massie68) February 24, 2018

Rest In Peace #SriDevi. You will be remembered always for your glamorous contribution to #bollywood and you will forever be my childhood heroine! #mrindia #lamhe pic.twitter.com/sY8SMTk5xC — Doctor Ahmed (@DrAhmedKazmi) February 24, 2018

After staying away from the spotlight for quite a while, Sridevi made a huge comeback in English Vinglish. Not only did she regain her place as an actor par excellence, but also as a fashion icon.

Born as Shree Amma Yanger Ayyapan, Sridevi had worked in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada films before debuting in Hindi films. She had started her career as a child artiste, and grew up to be one of the biggest female stars India ever had. The government of India awarded her Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian honour, in 2013.

