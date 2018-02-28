Amul pays tribute to Sridevi and it could not have been worded better

While there have been several tributes paid to Sridevi, this one by Amul will remain special. (Source: @Amul_Coop/Twitter) While there have been several tributes paid to Sridevi, this one by Amul will remain special. (Source: @Amul_Coop/Twitter)

On February 24, Bollywood icon Sridevi passed away in Dubai, leaving fans and members of the film fraternity shocked and devasted. Although few days have passed since then, people are still finding it hard to cope with the loss of their beloved actor. Sridevi, who was often hailed as the first female superstar worked in a wide range of films like Lamhe, Chaalbaaz, Mr India and Sadma, essayed several enduring characters over her career. And while there has been an outpouring of grief both online and offline, Amul too paid tribute to the actor in its own true inimitable style. It featured the actor in her different on-screen avatars and, playing on the name of her 1991 film Lamhe, tweeted “Woh Lamhe hum hamesha yaad rakhenge…” Roughly translated it means that we will always remember those moments.

Sridevi, 53, was with her husband Boney Kapoor and daughter Khushi at the time of her death. And while cardiac arrest was initially believed to be the reason for her untimely demise, Dubai Police on Monday (February 26) said the actor died of accidental drowning in her hotel bathtub after losing consciousness. Later the case was transferred to the Dubai Public Prosecution and on Tuesday (February 27) Vipul, the Consul General of India, confirmed that Dubai Police has closed Sridevi’s case after a thorough investigation. The mortal remains of the actor were brought back to India late on Tuesday night on a chartered flight.

The condolence meeting for Sridevi is being held on February 28 at Celebration Sports Club from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm; it will be followed by the funeral and last rites at Vile Parle Seva Samaj Crematorium and Hindu Cemetery from 3.30 pm. Stay updated here.

