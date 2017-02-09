‘Spoke to my ex after 10 years’ is a famous Internet joke now because of a stolen tweet

Source: Twitter Source: Twitter

Things go viral on the Internet. There are people who’s only claim to fame is a viral post. However, the online space of facing a major problem, which is taking off content from elsewhere, without so much as a ‘by your leave’. There are so many users with huge following who’s tweets get stolen and instead of the original tweet, the stolen one gets retweets and likes. Something similar is happening on the Indian Internet space today.

Facebook page ‘The Scribbled Stories’ put out a short story that went viral. “I meet my first boyfriend after fifteen years. “Miss or Mrs?” he asks. “Dr”,” read the post. The picture has been shared over 13,000 times and garnered nearly 100,000 likes.

Now, Twitter user Namrata Datta @candanim tweeted a similar post. “Spoke to my ex after 10 years. “Miss or Mrs.?” He asks. Dr. I said,” she wrote and the tweet spread like wildfire. It has over 58,000 retweets and over 175,000 likes at the time of writing.

“I spoke to my ex after after 10 years” became a trend and jokes started doing the rounds.

Spoke to my ex after 10 years “Kya bik gayi?” She asked. “gormint” I said — Tanmay Bhat (@thetanmay) February 9, 2017

Spoke to my ex after 10 years. “Ek saath tuition mein baithne ko relationship thori bolte hai”, she said. — Pratik (@fake_engineer7) February 9, 2017

* Spoke to my ex after 10 years * pic.twitter.com/eoJRp8rYRY — Hunटरर ♂ (@nickhunterr) February 9, 2017

16 yr old tweeting on ‘Spoke to my ex after 10 years’ Playgroup mein affair chalaya tha kya?😂 — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) February 9, 2017

Spoke to my ex after 10 years. Compulsory nahi hai joke banana. She said.. and disconnected the call. — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) February 9, 2017

Spoke to my ex after 10 years “Connaught place”? She asks Baitho madamji I said. — Smoking Skills HMP (@SmokingSkills_) February 9, 2017

Spoke to my ex after 10 years.

“mujhe do hain, tumne kitne bachche kiye?, ” She asks ‘Same pinch” I said. — Marwaari (@Marwaari) February 9, 2017

*Spoke to my ex after 10 years* pic.twitter.com/plz8H1fqI3 — bedardi raja (@CopyWalaTweet) February 9, 2017

But well, it was a stolen tweet and the user was caught on the lie. Unfortunately, she also lead people to believe it was her own creation.

Confidence toh thoos thoos ke dia hai bhagwan ne. pic.twitter.com/bLUKOyl8dQ — Dr. Teetotaler Bewda (@Aiyyash_Billa) February 8, 2017

