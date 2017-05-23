Sourav Ganguly’s first photo shoot with daughter Sana wins hearts on social media

The pictures of Sourav Ganguly and her daughter, was shared by his wife, Dona Ganguly. (Source: Dona Ganguly/ Facebook) The pictures of Sourav Ganguly and her daughter, was shared by his wife, Dona Ganguly. (Source: Dona Ganguly/ Facebook)

Almost everyday some or the other pictures of a celebrity kid breaks the Internet. There is an entire bunch of these kids, like Sridevi’s daughter Jhanvi Kapoor or Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara Ali Khan who create quite a storm on social media by simply posting pictures of themselves, or sharing their whereabouts with the world. Much like them, there are also other other celebrity kids who have grown up, and are out to take on the world. One of them is Sana Ganguly, daughter of former Indian captain, Sourav Ganguly. Though one can remember seeing her as a young girl with her father, Sana is now all grown up and how!

Recently, she featured along with her famous father for a photo shoot, and she looked absolutely gorgeous. The 16-year-old was shooting for a premium jewellery brand and has clearly evolved into a lady. Wearing a beautiful pink sari with golden border, Sana looked extremely comfortable in front of the camera. The pictures were shared by her mother, Dona Ganguly on Facebook with the caption, “My little Sana doing her first shoot with daddy.”

The famous dancer and proud mother documented every step of the photo shoot, and might we add that Sana looks lovely in them.

The doting father too shared a link to the photographs, and captioned it as “Debutant”.

Much like other girls of her age, Sana is pretty active on social media. Her Instagram account has several photographs of herself, and her parents.

These photos of father and daughter have become quite a hit on the social media space, with people complimenting Sana as well as her well-known father. Check out some of the reactions here.

With this, Ganguly and his daughter has joined the likes of other celebrities who featured in advertisements with their children. Earlier actress Deepika Padukone had featured with her mother to endorse a jewellery brand, and Alia Bhatt too was seen in an advertisement with her mother, Soni Razdan.

