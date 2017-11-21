Sourav Ganguly posts a good-humoured apology for calling Harbhajan Singh’s daughter ‘beta’

What do you think of the tweet talk between Harbhajan Singh and Sourav Ganguly? (Source: Twitter) What do you think of the tweet talk between Harbhajan Singh and Sourav Ganguly? (Source: Twitter)

Amusing tales of Twitter banter between players of the Indian cricket team have often made headlines. From Virender Sehwag to Yuvraj Singh and Virat Kohli, most cricketers don’t shy away from posting tongue-in-cheek comments for their sports pals on social media. In one such fun conversation, Sourav Ganguly and Harbhajan Singh’s bond came into the limelight recently. The two players, who have shared a long association on the field, when the former was the captain of the Indian cricket team, and even off it, reminded cricket buffs of the good old times with this exchange.

Sharing a delightful click of his family at the Golden Temple, Singh tweeted: “Satnam Shri waheguru ji.. sab nu khush te tandrust rakhna malka #Blessings #blessed #shukrana @Geeta_Basra!” When the picture came into Ganguly’s notice, he sent his best wishes and wrote, “Beta bahut sundar hai bhajj..bahut pyar dena. (Your son is beautiful… Give him lots of love.)” Steal a glance at their tweets here.

Check out what Singh posted on Twitter.

And, here’s Ganguly’s sweet tweet for his family.

@harbhajan_singh ..beta bahut sundar hai bhajj..bahut pyar dena — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) November 20, 2017

However, he soon realised that he made a little error in his tweet.

Correcting his mistake and apologising for it on the micro-blogging site, Ganguly was quick to respond with a funny and witty tweet. “Maf karna beti bahut sundoor hai..getting old bhajj .. (I’m really sorry, your daughter is beautiful… Getting old Bhajji.)”

@harbhajan_singh ..🙏 maf karna beti bahut sundoor hai..getting old bhajj .. — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) November 20, 2017

Catching a glimpse of their adorable tweet exchange, Twitterati couldn’t help but gush at Ganguly’s words. Read some reactions here.

Koi naa paaji म्हारे देश की छोरियाँ छोरो से कम ना है। 😘😘 — Bhavesh Upadhyay (@bhaveshupadhy10) November 21, 2017

Thats dada.apologizes immediately. Ur gem of character — Umesh Soundarrajan (@Umeshsoundrajan) November 20, 2017

U r really great ur spirit is young — HUSNA SHAIKH (@husnaziauddin) November 20, 2017

Heheheh. Erom bhul hoye thake 😃 — Joy Sarker (@joys2102) November 21, 2017

Sourav Daaa, Maafi ki koi baat nahi hai, Because Aaj ke samay me bete se kam nahi hai beti!!! “”We love you Daaa””” — Rabindra Prasad (@vermarabin) November 20, 2017

Comments are so adorable. Takes me back to Indian Cricket Family which existed then. — Pramit Chatterjee (@promsi_twt) November 20, 2017

Dada..aapka kasoor nhn hai..apne specs nhn pehne honge..☺ — Rakesh Lal (@rl_nathani) November 20, 2017

Bhajji saw Ganguly’s tweets and sent him a lovely reply too. “Dada thank you for your blessings..love to Sana.. hope to see u soon,” he wrote.

Dada thank you for your blessings..love to Sana.. hope to see u soon😊http://t.co/2WXrFL9tKz — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) November 20, 2017

What do you think of the tweet talk? Tell us in the comments below.

