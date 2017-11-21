Top Stories

Sourav Ganguly posts a good-humoured apology for calling Harbhajan Singh’s daughter ‘beta’

Sourav Ganguly sent his blessings and best wishes to Harbhajan Singh's daughter. However, he mistakenly addressed her as 'beta'. Realising his mistake later, he sent out an apology blaming the faux pas on 'old age'. Now, where have we heard that before?!

Published:November 21, 2017
sourav ganguly, harbhajan singh, sourav ganguly beta tweet, harbhajan singh picture family What do you think of the tweet talk between Harbhajan Singh and Sourav Ganguly? (Source: Twitter)
Amusing tales of Twitter banter between players of the Indian cricket team have often made headlines. From Virender Sehwag to Yuvraj Singh and Virat Kohli, most cricketers don’t shy away from posting tongue-in-cheek comments for their sports pals on social media. In one such fun conversation, Sourav Ganguly and Harbhajan Singh’s bond came into the limelight recently. The two players, who have shared a long association on the field, when the former was the captain of the Indian cricket team, and even off it, reminded cricket buffs of the good old times with this exchange.

Sharing a delightful click of his family at the Golden Temple, Singh tweeted: “Satnam Shri waheguru ji.. sab nu khush te tandrust rakhna malka #Blessings #blessed #shukrana @Geeta_Basra!” When the picture came into Ganguly’s notice, he sent his best wishes and wrote, “Beta bahut sundar hai bhajj..bahut pyar dena. (Your son is beautiful… Give him lots of love.)” Steal a glance at their tweets here.

Check out what Singh posted on Twitter.

And, here’s Ganguly’s sweet tweet for his family.

However, he soon realised that he made a little error in his tweet.

Correcting his mistake and apologising for it on the micro-blogging site, Ganguly was quick to respond with a funny and witty tweet. “Maf karna beti bahut sundoor hai..getting old bhajj .. (I’m really sorry, your daughter is beautiful… Getting old Bhajji.)”

Catching a glimpse of their adorable tweet exchange, Twitterati couldn’t help but gush at Ganguly’s words. Read some reactions here.

Bhajji saw Ganguly’s tweets and sent him a lovely reply too. “Dada thank you for your blessings..love to Sana.. hope to see u soon,” he wrote.

What do you think of the tweet talk? Tell us in the comments below.

