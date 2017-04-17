Latest News

Sonu Nigam’s tweet on Azaan and ‘forced religiousness’ sparks outrage on Twitter

Sonu Nigam's tweets about Azaan left many Netizens angry, who did not waste any time or mince any words to counter his argument.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:April 17, 2017 1:45 pm
His tweets have ruffled quite a few feathers on social media, especially Twitter, and people have called him out for what many have called an 'irresponsible statement'.(Source: File Photo) His tweets have ruffled quite a few feathers on social media, especially Twitter, and people have called him out for what many have called an ‘irresponsible statement’.(Source: File Photo)

Singer Sonu Nigam on April 17 morning in a series of tweets posted how he had “to be woken up by Azaan” and questioned when will the “forced religiousness” end in India. His tweets have ruffled quite a few feathers on social media, and people have called him out for what many have called an ‘irresponsible statement’.

Nigam started with a tweet saying “God bless everyone. I’m not a Muslim and I have to be woken up by the Azaan in the morning. When will this forced religiousness end in India”. He implied that waking up to Azaan, the Islamic call of worship, was a “cacophony after Edison”. He tweeted that there was no electricity when Mohammed made Islam. Further he said he was against any person who doesn’t follow a religion being ‘woken up by temple and gurudwara’s electricity use’ and called it “gundagardi”, or hooliganism.

ALSO READ | Singer Adnan Sami gets trolled by Pakistani Twitterati after he tweets on Snapchat fiasco

Read all his tweets here.

His tweets left many Netizens angry, who did not waste any time or mince any words to counter his argument. One Twitter user even asked him that don’t others feel the same inconvenience that he felt when “we blare loudspeakers for Navratri n Ganesh processions?” “As per ur own logic, there was no electricity even in our Epics. So, why r we Hindus using loudspeakers for our festivities now?” she argued.

Read some of the reactions his tweets garnered here.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
  1. A
    Alex Cannon
    Apr 17, 2017 at 2:46 pm
    Hindus use loudspeakers just a few times a year during celebrations not 5 times a day every day. This is noise pollution and should be banned. Totally agree with Sonu's comments ment
    Reply
    1. N
      NEO
      Apr 17, 2017 at 2:37 pm
      benevolent alla is not so deaf...
      Reply
      1. G
        Giri
        Apr 17, 2017 at 2:00 pm
        I cannot understand why s (from all religons) have to constantly broadcast and shout or make loud noises to pray or observe their rites. God, surely is not deaf!
        Reply

        Best of Express

        Must Read

        Apr 17: Latest News