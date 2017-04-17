Sonu Nigam’s tweet on Azaan and ‘forced religiousness’ sparks outrage on Twitter

His tweets have ruffled quite a few feathers on social media, especially Twitter, and people have called him out for what many have called an ‘irresponsible statement’.(Source: File Photo) His tweets have ruffled quite a few feathers on social media, especially Twitter, and people have called him out for what many have called an ‘irresponsible statement’.(Source: File Photo)

Singer Sonu Nigam on April 17 morning in a series of tweets posted how he had “to be woken up by Azaan” and questioned when will the “forced religiousness” end in India. His tweets have ruffled quite a few feathers on social media, and people have called him out for what many have called an ‘irresponsible statement’.

Nigam started with a tweet saying “God bless everyone. I’m not a Muslim and I have to be woken up by the Azaan in the morning. When will this forced religiousness end in India”. He implied that waking up to Azaan, the Islamic call of worship, was a “cacophony after Edison”. He tweeted that there was no electricity when Mohammed made Islam. Further he said he was against any person who doesn’t follow a religion being ‘woken up by temple and gurudwara’s electricity use’ and called it “gundagardi”, or hooliganism.

God bless everyone. I’m not a Muslim and I have to be woken up by the Azaan in the morning. When will this forced religiousness end in India — Sonu Nigam (@sonunigam) April 16, 2017

And by the way Mohammed did not have electricity when he made Islam.. Why do I have to have this cacophony after Edison? — Sonu Nigam (@sonunigam) April 17, 2017

I don’t believe in any temple or gurudwara using electricity To wake up people who don’t follow the religion . Why then..? Honest? True? — Sonu Nigam (@sonunigam) April 17, 2017

Gundagardi hai bus… — Sonu Nigam (@sonunigam) April 17, 2017

His tweets left many Netizens angry, who did not waste any time or mince any words to counter his argument. One Twitter user even asked him that don’t others feel the same inconvenience that he felt when “we blare loudspeakers for Navratri n Ganesh processions?” “As per ur own logic, there was no electricity even in our Epics. So, why r we Hindus using loudspeakers for our festivities now?” she argued.

Dear @sonunigam ji, It’s just the noise of prayers which is waking you up, there are many countries where bullets & bombs will do the same. — Bhaiyyaji (@bhaiyyajispeaks) April 17, 2017

@sonunigam Am a Hindu but isn’t same “inconvinience” faced by Non Hindus too when we blare loudspeakers for Navratri n Ganesh processions? — Maya (@IamMayaSharma) April 17, 2017

@sonunigam The screeching loudspeakers hurt Old patients, disturb students studying for exams n scare babies. — Maya (@IamMayaSharma) April 17, 2017

@sonunigam As per ur own logic, there was no electricity even in our Epics. So, why r we Hindus using loudspeakers for our festivities now? — Maya (@IamMayaSharma) April 17, 2017

@sonunigam Next time, you get an offer to sing in Loud Navratri events etc, make sure you reject it as a protest of “forced religiousness” ?? — Maya (@IamMayaSharma) April 17, 2017

Dear @sonunigam while listening to your soulful tracks I never thought that you r a Hindu to whom a muslim is listening

God Bless you too — Mmoseen (@TheMmoseen_87) April 17, 2017

@sonunigam We accept the sounds of Mandir ki ghantis & bhajans playing on full blast because all have a right to practice their religion how they want — =) (@smiles61446) April 17, 2017

@sonunigam U definetly hav to shift ur home to deep jungles so that there will be no traces of humans&any sort of religious activities ?? — #MiFan ? ramya (@ramyavellanki) April 17, 2017

