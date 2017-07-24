After Sonu Nigam, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi says azaan on loudspeakers ‘uncivilised’; Twitterati weigh in

A la Sonu Nigam fiasco? (Source: Wikimedia Commons) A la Sonu Nigam fiasco? (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

It was only a couple of months ago that Sonu Nigam’s morning rant on how the call for prayers for Muslims, known as Azaan, disturbed his sleep. His series of tweets resulted in other Twitter users accusing him of religious bigotry and communalism. As he stood by his stand on “forced religiousness” and even went on to shave his head after a fatwa issued by a Muslim cleric who announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh to anybody who’d shave off Nigam’s hair. Probably stepping into Nigam’s shoes, now it is Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, actress and singer, who has taken a stand against ‘Azaan on loudspeakers’.

On July 23, an evidently annoyed Krishnamoorthi wrote on Twitter – “came home at 4.45 am 2 most aggressive/ ear shattering call of azaan. Nothing more lowlife & dumb than such extreme imposed religiousity.” As a response, a fake Twitter account user of journalist Sagarika Ghose tweeted: “While Hindoo celebs raise voice agnst Azaan, I remind dem its good to wakeup at BrahmaMuhurt acc to Hinduism. Azaan only helps to do so…” This was one among many others that responded to Krishnamoorthi. Responding to a couple of them, she went on to explain why she said what she said.

But before that, read the actress-singer’s tweet that started it all, here.

came home at 4.45 am 2 most aggressive/ ear shattering call of azaan. Nothing more lowlife & dumb than such extreme imposed religiousity — Suchitra (@suchitrak) July 23, 2017

This was the fake account’s reply, which further prompted Krishnamoorthi to explain her tweet.

While Hindoo celebs raise voice agnst Azaan,

I remind dem its good to wakeup at BrahmaMuhurt acc to Hinduism.

Azaan only helps to do so… http://t.co/erXoojTOyO — Sagarika Ghoose (@GhoseGiri) July 23, 2017

This is what she said thereafter.

i wake up at Brahmamuhurt of my own accord & do my prayers & riyaz.& yoga. I dont need public loudspeakers to remind me of my God or my duty http://t.co/7rPSzG1EfB — Suchitra (@suchitrak) July 23, 2017

Another Twitter user countered her by saying that he lives in “an otherwise quite locality” and was OK with the temple nearby playing songs on loud speaker.

@suchitrak I live in an otherwise quite locality but the temple nearby has been playing songs on loud speaker thru the day. It’s OK with me. http://t.co/uEL1b0Eg8s — muralidharan (@muralidg) July 23, 2017

To this, she tweeted — “nobody objects to azaan or prayers during decent hours. But to be wakung up entire neighbourhood at 5 am is not civilized.”

nobody objects to azaan or prayers during decent hours. But to be wakung up entire neighbourhood at 5 am is not civilized http://t.co/PBT94NtuGN — Suchitra (@suchitrak) July 23, 2017

Here are other Twitter reactions her tweet garnered.

Sunday #troll invite. Suggested line of attack – why do good girls come home so late? — GhoseSpot (@SandipGhose) July 23, 2017

All from #Peacefulpeople

Women should

.Not go out

.Wear what we say to wear

.Not express their views in SM

All for women empowerment !! ?? — ???LINGA??? (@Aadhi_Yogi) July 23, 2017

Don’t invite troubles ma’am…Sonu Nigam ji had to quit Twitter because of same observation. Ppl u think r with u won’t speak a single word — Archana Sharma???? (@Archnaaaa) July 23, 2017

There is no place of azaan thru a loudspeaker in a secular country.thiss shows India isn’t secular as it has given in to Islamists — Amit Srivastav (@amu_26) July 23, 2017

