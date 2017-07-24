Latest News

After Sonu Nigam, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi says azaan on loudspeakers ‘uncivilised’; Twitterati weigh in

An evidently annoyed Suchitra Krishnamoorthi wrote on Twitter - "came home at 4.45 am 2 most aggressive/ ear shattering call of azaan. Nothing more lowlife & dumb than such extreme imposed religiousity," subsequently generating quite a buzz on social media.

It was only a couple of months ago that Sonu Nigam’s morning rant on how the call for prayers for Muslims, known as Azaan, disturbed his sleep. His series of tweets resulted in other Twitter users accusing him of religious bigotry and communalism. As he stood by his stand on “forced religiousness” and even went on to shave his head after a fatwa issued by a Muslim cleric who announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh to anybody who’d shave off Nigam’s hair. Probably stepping into Nigam’s shoes, now it is Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, actress and singer, who has taken a stand against ‘Azaan on loudspeakers’.

On July 23, an evidently annoyed Krishnamoorthi wrote on Twitter – “came home at 4.45 am 2 most aggressive/ ear shattering call of azaan. Nothing more lowlife & dumb than such extreme imposed religiousity.” As a response, a fake Twitter account user of journalist Sagarika Ghose tweeted: “While Hindoo celebs raise voice agnst Azaan, I remind dem its good to wakeup at BrahmaMuhurt acc to Hinduism. Azaan only helps to do so…” This was one among many others that responded to Krishnamoorthi. Responding to a couple of them, she went on to explain why she said what she said.

But before that, read the actress-singer’s tweet that started it all, here.

This was the fake account’s reply, which further prompted Krishnamoorthi to explain her tweet.

This is what she said thereafter.

Another Twitter user countered her by saying that he lives in “an otherwise quite locality” and was OK with the temple nearby playing songs on loud speaker.

To this, she tweeted — “nobody objects to azaan or prayers during decent hours. But to be wakung up entire neighbourhood at 5 am is not civilized.”

Here are other Twitter reactions her tweet garnered.

