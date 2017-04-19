Sonu Nigam bald move: Twitterati explode after singer shaves head

Sonu Nigam’s bald move! (Source: File Photo) Sonu Nigam’s bald move! (Source: File Photo)

Sonu Nigam shaved off his head after being at the receiving end of two days of continuous trolling, a police complaint and after being called an anti-Muslim by many. “Azaan is important, not loudspeaker. Arti is important, not loudspeaker,” he had said as he prepared to face a fatwa issued against him by a Muslim cleric who announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh to anybody who’d shave off Nigam’s hair. Twitter meanwhile was abuzz with reactions to his ‘bald’ move.

Much to the shock and general euphoria of people, the singer actually followed through with his intention, and has reasserted his stance that he had actually raised an issue about blaring loudspeakers and not azaan, as it was misinterpreted. Just before going through with the haircut, Nigam said, “I have requested Alim to come. He will shave my head but it isn’t any agitation or challenge. The one who is cutting hair is a Muslim and I am a Hindu. There is no animosity. The same language of fatwa can be communicated in a language of love. Being secular means understanding each other’s problems and not saying ‘I am only right.’”

Soon after the singer made an appearance in his new avatar, Twitterati went berserk not only applauding him for going through with the whole affair, but also taking a stand for what he believes in. Of course, in such a scenario, memes were quick to follow. Sample some of the reactions here.

West Bengal maulvi issues fatwa: “Rs 10 lakh to shave Sonu Nigam’s head” Sonu Nigam be like…

” Ab laa 10 Lakh BC! ”

???? pic.twitter.com/5YI3joAhbb — LolmLol (@LOLiyapa) April 19, 2017

@sonunigam Easiest 10 Lakhs you will ever make, just shave your head. They grow back, trust me ;) — Sandeep Kadian (@GappistanRadio) April 19, 2017

@rose_k01 @dna Ideally, @sonunigam can shave his own head at Tirupati and collect Rs 10 lakhs. He’ll get Venkateswara’s blessings and a neat purse??#WinWin — Indian Nutty Right (@SupariShambhu) April 18, 2017

Sonu Nigam: I’ll get bald. Now pay me those 10L of Fatwa Money

Anupam Kher: I also have problems with the Azaan loudspeakers.. — Aladdin (@Alllahdin) April 19, 2017

Q: What will Sonu Nigam do with the 10L he’ll get for shaving his head?

.

.

.

.

.

. A: Deposit it into his shavings account.#SelfThoo — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) April 19, 2017

Good to see @sonunigam shave his head & challenge cowardly mullah bullies who throw fatwas around like confetti. Time to call their bluff — Minhaz Merchant (@MinhazMerchant) April 19, 2017

Sonu Nigam ji is waiting for his 10 Lakhs like we all are waiting for our 15 Lakhs. — Rajneesh (@MrMrRajneesh) April 19, 2017

That’s a bald move from Sonu Nigam. http://t.co/ZsfNFsr02g — Dharmesh Gandhi (@dharmeshG) April 19, 2017

Kids

Adults

Legends

Ultra Legends ?????? pic.twitter.com/YourA0eKBV — Pinku & Dishu ???? (@LEDtvn) April 19, 2017

@ANI_news @KiranKS That’s the guts Sonu Nigam ji hatts off get ten Lakhs from the moulivis then donate it Indian military or anathashram ???????????? — Basavaraj Athani (@BasavarajAtha10) April 19, 2017

@sonunigam u nailed it Bro!!! Assertion is awesome…Keep shining — purva bhargava (@BhargavaPurva) April 19, 2017

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd