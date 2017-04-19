Latest News

Sonu Nigam bald move: Twitterati explode after singer shaves head

Sonu Nigam shaved his head in response to the fatwa issued against him and has sent Twitter into a tizzy.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: April 19, 2017 4:32 pm
sonu nigam shaves hair, sonu nigam bald, twitter reactions, sonu nigam no hair, sonu nigam azaan, sonu nigam, sonu nigam on azaan, sonu nigam press conference, sonu nigam azaan importance, sonu nigam against loudspeakers, sonu nigam loudspeakers ban, sonu nigam arti noise, sonu nigam gurudwara, sonu nigam prophet mohammad, sonu nigam justification tweets, sonu nigam clarifies tweets, sonu nigam tweets, sonu nigam twitter, bollywood news, bollywood updates, indian express, indian express news Sonu Nigam’s bald move! (Source: File Photo)

Sonu Nigam shaved off his head after being at the receiving end of two days of continuous trolling, a police complaint and after being called an anti-Muslim by many. “Azaan is important, not loudspeaker. Arti is important, not loudspeaker,” he had said as he prepared to face a fatwa issued against him by a Muslim cleric who announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh to anybody who’d shave off Nigam’s hair. Twitter meanwhile was abuzz with reactions to his ‘bald’ move.

Much to the shock and general euphoria of people, the singer actually followed through with his intention, and has reasserted his stance that he had actually raised an issue about blaring loudspeakers and not azaan, as it was misinterpreted. Just before going through with the haircut, Nigam said, “I have requested Alim to come. He will shave my head but it isn’t any agitation or challenge. The one who is cutting hair is a Muslim and I am a Hindu. There is no animosity. The same language of fatwa can be communicated in a language of love. Being secular means understanding each other’s problems and not saying ‘I am only right.’”

Soon after the singer made an appearance in his new avatar, Twitterati went berserk not only applauding him for going through with the whole affair, but also taking a stand for what he believes in. Of course, in such a scenario, memes were quick to follow. Sample some of the reactions here.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

Must Read

Apr 19: Latest News