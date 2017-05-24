Sonu Nigam’s 24 reasons to quit Twitter draw funny and satirical reactions

Sonu Nigam quits Twitter! (Source: Wikimedia Commons) Sonu Nigam quits Twitter! (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

It seems Sonu Nigam has become controversy’s favourite child these days. In the wake of controversies surrounding actor Paresh Rawal and singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya, Nigam, in a series of 24 tweets, spelled out his reason to quit the social media networking platform. From trolls to porn and pseudo intellectuals, he aimed at all the negative aspects of the trends of Twitter and highlighted the shortcomings of the platform due of people’s intolerable attitude.

The war of words first started when Rawal posted a tweet against author Arundhati Roy saying she should be tied to an Army jeep just like a Kashmiri stone pelter. Later, on May 23, Abhijeet’s account was suspended after a few alleged derogatory posts came into light. While many came out in support with the hashtag #IStandWithAbhijeet trending on social media, others pointed out that his recent tweets reeked of “sexual harassment and incitement to violence against a decorated soldier”.

Amidst the entire mess, Nigam forewarned his 6.5 million followers that he would be deleting his account in a while and put forth all the arguments in his defence on the social media networking platform. Here are the tweets.

Just as he posted these tweets, Twitter has been buzzing with reactions with a blend of funny and satirical ones. Take a look at a few tweets here.

Reporter: “Aapke liye account delete karna mushkil tha?” Sonu Nigam: “Nahi, bohot azaan tha.” — Pranav (@pranavsapra) May 24, 2017

Sonu Nigam gave 24 reasons to quit twitter and made the job easy for Buzzfeed and others. — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) May 24, 2017

Sonu Nigam quiting Twitter to protest against attacks on Abhijeet. Will Lata didi quit twitter to protest against attacks on Dhinchak Pooja? — EngiNerd. (@mainbhiengineer) May 24, 2017

Ache din has indeed arrived, media is reporting Sonu Nigam quitting twitter as their breaking news. — ABISHEK V (@ABISHEK007) May 24, 2017

The only thing left in this mast Bollywood masala drama is Modi ji posting a tweet requesting Sonu Nigam to come back to twitter! Done! — Pankaj Mishra (@pankajmishra23) May 24, 2017

Everyone has Freedom of Speech* *conditions apply: not applicable for Paresh Rawal,Abhijeet, Sonu Nigam, Anupam, Raveena, Gambhir,Sehwag… — गीतिका (@ggiittiikkaa) May 24, 2017

Dear Sonu Nigam .. we the BJP women supporters have faced worst abuses on SM, we did not quit, quitting is not the solution .. — नंदिता ठाकुर (@nanditathhakur) May 24, 2017

While some agree he left from Twitter for good, others feel he should not have quit the platform. What are your thoughts? Tell us in the comments below.

