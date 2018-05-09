SonamKiShaadi: ‘Drunk Ranveer’ is Twitterati’s favourite version of Ranveer Singh

Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja wedding: Drunk Ranveer Singh has clearly won hearts of people on social media. (Source: Facts Dot Com/YouTube) Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja wedding: Drunk Ranveer Singh has clearly won hearts of people on social media. (Source: Facts Dot Com/YouTube)

Sonam Kapoor got hitched to her beau Anand Ahuja on May 8, and millions were caught up in the frenzy of the star-studded affair on social media. From her bridal look to the grand reception, the Internet was flooded with highlights from the event within moments. Most Bollywood bigwigs turned up for the marriage, and their pictures and videos were floating all around.

ALSO READ | #SonamKiShaadi: Anand Ahuja wore sneakers at the reception, and Twitterati are shook

From Karan Johar dancing with Shah Rukh Khan to Anil Kapoor’s power-packed performance, you might have caught a glimpse of all the drama. But it is Ranveer Singh, or rather his drunk version, who has stolen people’s hearts on social media. From dancing like there’s no tomorrow, going LIVE with Arjun Kapoor on Instagram to posting umpteen comments on Deepika Padukone’s Instagram’s posts, he did it all.

ALSO READ | A sneak peek from Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja’s grand wedding

While one wrote, “So much Bollywood drunk dancing all over my Instagram. And then drunk Ranveer Singh leaving comments on DPad’s Insta posts. It’s all very cute,” another wrote, “A series. Ranveer checking up Deepika’s insta, hyping her up in the middle of party, despite being drunk and all. He’s clearly missing his boo.”

ALSO READ | Now that Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are married, here is looking at the HILARIOUS Twitter jokes #Sonamkishaadi inspired

Well, his conversation with Arjun Kapoor also grabbed many eyeballs on the photo-sharing website.

Watch the LIVE video here.

Clearly, “drunk Ranveer” was Netizens’ favourite version of the 32-year-old star. Read some of the tweets here.

So much Bollywood drunk dancing all over my Instagram. And then drunk Ranveer Singh leaving comments on DPad’s Insta posts. It’s all very cute. — Medha (@thatbongette) May 9, 2018

Drunk Ranveer is my favourite variation of Ranveer. — #drunkveer (@ranveersbabe) May 8, 2018

A series 😂 Ranveer checking up Deepika’s insta, hyping her up in the middle of party, despite being drunk and all. He’s clearly missing his boo, it’s cute af!!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/tqRWxS8YU9 — Lulu (@haliyasays) May 8, 2018

drunk ranveer made my entire night HE’S CRAZY AND SEEING THEM LIKE THAT IS ALL I WANTED THAT’S WHAT I’M HERE FOR — 🌙 (@li_sc18) May 8, 2018

You’ve got to see the bajillion videos of all Bollywood drunk uncles going cray to their own songs, aided and abetted by Ranveer Singh. — Iva (@ivadixit) May 9, 2018

I want a dad like anil tho. Drunk to his own daughter’s wedding like cray 😂 Ranveer and Shah dancing is my aesthetic ❤️ http://t.co/wldPJhtmzE — Lulu (@haliyasays) May 8, 2018

What did you think about Ranveer Singh’s drunk version? Tell us in the comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd