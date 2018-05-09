Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 09, 2018
#SonamKiShaadi: ‘Drunk Ranveer’ is Twitterati’s favourite version of Ranveer Singh

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja wedding: Many Bollywood bigwigs turned up at the big fat Indian wedding, but it is 'drunk' Ranveer Singh, who stole Twitterati's hearts with his theatrics.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 9, 2018 8:07:43 pm
sonam kappor, sonam kappor anand ahuja wedding, sonam kapoor wedding photo, sonam kapoor wedding videos, ranveer singh, drunk ranveer singh photos, indian express, indian express news Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja wedding: Drunk Ranveer Singh has clearly won hearts of people on social media. (Source: Facts Dot Com/YouTube)
Sonam Kapoor got hitched to her beau Anand Ahuja on May 8, and millions were caught up in the frenzy of the star-studded affair on social media. From her bridal look to the grand reception, the Internet was flooded with highlights from the event within moments. Most Bollywood bigwigs turned up for the marriage, and their pictures and videos were floating all around.

From Karan Johar dancing with Shah Rukh Khan to Anil Kapoor’s power-packed performance, you might have caught a glimpse of all the drama. But it is Ranveer Singh, or rather his drunk version, who has stolen people’s hearts on social media. From dancing like there’s no tomorrow, going LIVE with Arjun Kapoor on Instagram to posting umpteen comments on Deepika Padukone’s Instagram’s posts, he did it all.

While one wrote, “So much Bollywood drunk dancing all over my Instagram. And then drunk Ranveer Singh leaving comments on DPad’s Insta posts. It’s all very cute,” another wrote, “A series. Ranveer checking up Deepika’s insta, hyping her up in the middle of party, despite being drunk and all. He’s clearly missing his boo.”

Well, his conversation with Arjun Kapoor also grabbed many eyeballs on the photo-sharing website.

Watch the LIVE video here.

Clearly, “drunk Ranveer” was Netizens’ favourite version of the 32-year-old star. Read some of the tweets here.

What did you think about Ranveer Singh’s drunk version? Tell us in the comments below.

