Wednesday, May 09, 2018
#SonamKiShaadi: Anand Ahuja wore sneakers at the reception, and Twitterati are shook

Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja reception: Anand Ahuja's unusual decision to wear sneakers on his reception did not escape the attention of folks on social media. Read these funny Twitter reactions.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 9, 2018 3:45:55 pm
sonam kapoor, sonam kapoor marriage, sonam kapoor wedding, sonam kapoor wedding pics, sonam kapoor wedding reception, anad ahuja shoes, anand ahuja sonam kapoor wedding, sonam kapoor anand ahuja wedding, anand ahuja, twitter reactions, indian express, indian express news Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja reception: Anand Ahuja’s funky shoes did not escape the attention of people on social media. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)
Even if you have been intermittently active on social media for the past few days, it is virtually impossible to have missed out on the buzz around Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s wedding. The two tied the knot on May 8, and left their fans in a daze with gorgeous pictures from the ceremony.

From the pre-mehendi celebrations to the wedding reception, the Neerja actor’s wedding saga was a starry affair. Not letting the humour trickle away, Twitterati even added a funny take to all the buzz around the wedding. But, that’s not all. The groom’s unusual decision to wear sneakers on his reception did not escape the attention of folks on social media.

ALSO READ | Now that Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are married, here is looking at the HILARIOUS Twitter jokes #Sonamkishaadi inspired

Yes, you read that right. Ahuja paired sneakers with his traditional attire and Twitterati were quick to draw their own inferences on why he did what he did.

While one wrote, “I am assuming Anand Ahuja wore those Nike sports shoes to reception because he might have refused to pay shagun to his sisters-in-law for ‘Joota chupaahi’ ceremony in exchange of his traditional shoes,” another user tweeted, “I want to have the amount of chill #AnandAhuja has on his wedding reception. That man is serious goals. And sport shoes matched his sherwani so does it REALLY matter?”

ALSO READ | A sneak peek from Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja’s grand wedding

Some even came up with hilarious memes on his unusual decision. One tweet read: “When your feet are tired from dancing too much at your wedding sangeet but you don’t care and wear comfy shoes so that you can dance some more.”

Read a few more reactions here.

What are your views on Anand Ahuja’s choice of shoes? Tell us in the comments below.

