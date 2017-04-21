Sonam Kapoor trolled over national anthem comment, but is she at fault?

The quote from Sonam Kapoor’s peice have created a huge buzz on Twitter. The quote from Sonam Kapoor’s peice have created a huge buzz on Twitter.

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor was trolled on Twitter for her recent article in a leading English daily. The article in question is part of Hindustan Times’ campaign, ‘Let’s Talk About Trolls’ that is trying to raise awareness on online abuse and bullying.

A quote from Kapoor’s piece was shared online that read, “I love my country but for some of you — and you’re the bigots, not me — I become ‘anti-national’ only because I ask questions or choose to be critical. Listen to the national anthem…recall the line you heard as kids, ‘Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Issai…’”. People on Twitter were quick to jump to a conclusion without reading her whole article and deduced just on the basis of the quote that the Neerja actor doesn’t know the national anthem.

Many users started juxtaposing pictures of her quote and the lyrics of the national anthem to remind the actor that the words ‘Hindu, Muslim and Sikh’ do not appear in the song.

However, one quick look at her piece published on the HT’s website reads, “I’m a proud Indian. I love my country but for some of you — and you’re the bigots, not me — I become ‘anti-national’ only because I ask questions or choose to be critical. Listen to the national anthem one more time. Recall the line you heard as kids, ‘Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Issai…’ It must be noted that there is a full stop after the line, “Listen to the national anthem one more time.”

Within few minutes after the quote was shared, people mercilessly began trolling the actor ‘national anthem’ started trending on Twitter. Responding to the trolling the Delhi 6 actor wrote, “Thank you so much twitter for the amazing response to my article and also to the #trolls who proved my point by the way they responded 🤞❤🇮🇳”

Thank you so much twitter for the amazing response to my article and also to the #trolls who proved my point by the way they responded 🤞❤🇮🇳 — Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) April 21, 2017

Here’s how Twitterati misinterpreted her.

Never knew our National Anthem was updated around the time when Sonam was a kid.. pic.twitter.com/POSf2E1tKw — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) April 21, 2017

Like Sonam Kapoor, I also love that part of National Anthem where it says “Yeh Mera India, I love my India” — Nerd Stark (@itsaashuu) April 21, 2017

Cool, so all this while @sonamakapoor was passing off a song which has the lines ‘Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Issai’ as national anthem. 😂 — Nikhil (@red_devil22) April 21, 2017

Which National Anthem is she talking about? Never knew @sonamakapoor is so ignorant. Film stars should study also, lest they resemble dodos. http://t.co/RhdQ7sLM7y — Pramod Kumar Singh (@SinghPramod2784) April 21, 2017

Never Knew, We Were Singing The Wrong Rendition Of Our #NationalAnthem All The Time

Thanks @sonamakapoor for making Us Realise

1- NA

2- S_NA pic.twitter.com/9JWcYVKAcE — Sangram Malik (@sangram_malik) April 21, 2017

@sonamakapoor and @htTweets wanted to #LetsTalkAboutTrolls but ended up Trolling herself. Curious to hear her version of National Anthem pic.twitter.com/QsVrYso1jw — Ambuj Tiwari (@MeAmbujTiwari) April 21, 2017

@sonamakapoor wisdom reached zenith. Hindu Muslim Sikh isai becomes national anthem for this converted secular. तेरा क्या होगा रे सोनम 😝 — Rajeev Sinha (@rajeevsinha2304) April 21, 2017

Earlier we had freedom of expression, now we have freedom of choosing our own national anthem, thanks Sonam Kapoor. — Gaurav Upadhyay (@gbupadhyay) April 21, 2017

Bollywood is going through a phase of REMIX (Laila O Laila, Tamma Tamma). So Sonam Kapoor thought of remixing our National Anthem. — Mauryaa om (@OmMauryaa) April 21, 2017

“National Anthem”

Me- Jan Gan Man

Sonam Kapoor- No it’s Jan Gan Women..#feminismOnPeak — Deepak Brahmaniya (@itsBDee) April 21, 2017

@gautamverma23 Its because of people like @sonamakapoor ,SC made it mandatory to be played in Movies, Never judge SC intelligence and far sightedness :D :D — Rohit Maheshwari (@bornintllgnt) April 21, 2017

In this era of remixing all the iconic songs, #SonamKapoor remixed National Anthem #SonamKapoorQuotes — Rebel👊 (@yamini109) April 21, 2017

#SonamKapoor Ironically she proved her anti national stand by being unaware of the National Anthem itself!!

So-Dumb :D pic.twitter.com/otVoMhPY2o — Shalvi (@ShalviPanwar) April 21, 2017

#NationalAnthem

Actually,Sonam Kapoor is too busy.

She has her own Short National Anthem,

“Hindu,Muslim, Sikh,Isai

Sab apas Mai Bhai Bhai” — भौकाल💀🔥 (@UtkarshBajpai04) April 21, 2017

OMG. A hopeless actress doesn’t know country’s #NationalAnthem . And still we Indians are tolerating her as an icon. Still trolls are blamed http://t.co/xiPx6KAGzd — Sunil kumar sahoo (@iamsu_nil) April 21, 2017

National Anthem, True I even recall the line when we say as kid during Anthem ‘All Indians are my brother and Sisters’… Thanks Sonam… pic.twitter.com/Gsw0pBxkYJ — Ankit Saxena (@AnkitSaxena_) April 21, 2017

Never came across those words in d National Anthem tht I sing.Is @sonamakapoor talking abt Indian anthem or #SonamKapoorAnthem or any other? pic.twitter.com/98RW7CEra9 — Sumit Agarwal (@sumit138) April 21, 2017

Few also stood up for her and tweeted in her support. However, they too surely did not read her aricle but quoted full lyrics of the Tagore song of which only the first verse is national anthem.

@India_Policy @sonamakapoor Actually, the second stanza of jana gana mana has the words “Hindu Bauddh Shikha Jain, Parasik Musolman Christaani”. #NationalAnthem pic.twitter.com/QvZXdbFPI3 — Kriti Trehan-Lahiri (@krititrehan) April 21, 2017

Sonam Kapoor is not technically wrong with her version of National Anthem. There is a second stanza that mentions religions. — Sreeju Sudhakaran (@sree_thru_me) April 21, 2017

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

First Published on: April 21, 2017 9:29 pm

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd