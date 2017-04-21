Latest News

Sonam Kapoor trolled over national anthem comment, but is she at fault?

One look at the full article the actor wrote, people would know that she did not mean that those words were part of the national anthem.

By: Trends Desk | Kolkata | Updated: April 21, 2017 10:05 pm
Sonam Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor molested, Sonam kapoor molested as 13 year old, sonam kapoor talks about being molested, sonam kapoor talks about being sexually harassed, sonam kapoor interviews, The quote from Sonam Kapoor’s peice have created a huge buzz on Twitter.

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor was trolled on Twitter for her recent article in a leading English daily. The article in question is part of Hindustan Times’ campaign, ‘Let’s Talk About Trolls’ that is trying to raise awareness on online abuse and bullying.

A quote from Kapoor’s piece was shared online that read, “I love my country but for some of you — and you’re the bigots, not me — I become ‘anti-national’ only because I ask questions or choose to be critical. Listen to the national anthem…recall the line you heard as kids, ‘Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Issai…’”. People on Twitter were quick to jump to a conclusion without reading her whole article and deduced just on the basis of the quote that the Neerja actor doesn’t know the national anthem.

Many users started juxtaposing pictures of her quote and the lyrics of the national anthem to remind the actor that the words ‘Hindu, Muslim and Sikh’ do not appear in the song.

However, one quick look at her piece published on the HT’s website reads, “I’m a proud Indian. I love my country but for some of you — and you’re the bigots, not me — I become ‘anti-national’ only because I ask questions or choose to be critical. Listen to the national anthem one more time. Recall the line you heard as kids, ‘Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Issai…’ It must be noted that there is a full stop after the line, “Listen to the national anthem one more time.”

Within few minutes after the quote was shared, people mercilessly began trolling the actor ‘national anthem’ started trending on Twitter. Responding to the trolling the Delhi 6 actor wrote, “Thank you so much twitter for the amazing response to my article and also to the #trolls who proved my point by the way they responded 🤞❤🇮🇳”

Here’s how Twitterati misinterpreted her.

Few also stood up for her and tweeted in her support. However, they too surely did not read her aricle but quoted full lyrics of the Tagore song of which only the first verse is national anthem.

First Published on: April 21, 2017 9:29 pm
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
