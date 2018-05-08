Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 08, 2018
Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja's wedding: A funny take on Twitter to leave you in splits

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's grand wedding: Pictures and videos were not the only thing trending on Twitter. Not letting humour trickle away, Twitterati choose to bring out a funny side.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 8, 2018 9:49:29 pm
sonam kapoor marriage, sonam kapoor, sonam, sonam kapoor wedding, anand ahuja, sonam anand, sonam kapoor photo, sonam photos, sonam kapoor memes, indian express, indian express news Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja tied the knot on May 8. Twitterati kept the humour alive this time around too. (Source: File Photo)
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s big fat Punjabi wedding has kept most fans and followers on their toes — scrolling to catch all the latest updates on social media. From Bollywood’s top stars at the wedding to a sneak peek of the traditional rituals and details of who wore what, everything seems to have grabbed eyeballs on the Internet.

The couple tied the knot on May 8 in a traditional Sikh ceremony at Kapoor’s aunt Kavita Singh’s heritage bungalow called Rockdale in Bandra, Mumbai. For the big day, Kapoor picked a beautiful red Anuradha Vakil lehenga whereas her husband picked Anand Ahuja a pastel sherwani accessorised with layered pearl and ruby necklaces.

The starry affair brought many renowned faces together — from Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh and Aamir Khan to Swara Bhasker, Rani Mukerji and many more. Those who were not present at the event took to social media to wish the newly-wed couple. However, pictures, videos and wishes were not the only thing trending on Twitter.

Not letting humour trickle away, Twitterati added a funny take to all the buzz around the wedding. Well, the bride’s brother Harshvardhan Kapoor also joined the brigade with his funny one-liner.

Wondering what the jokes were about? Here read some of them here.

What are your thoughts about Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s wedding craze on social media? Tell us in the comments below.

