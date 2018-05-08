Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja’s wedding: A funny take on Twitter to leave you in splits

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja tied the knot on May 8. Twitterati kept the humour alive this time around too. (Source: File Photo) Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja tied the knot on May 8. Twitterati kept the humour alive this time around too. (Source: File Photo)

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s big fat Punjabi wedding has kept most fans and followers on their toes — scrolling to catch all the latest updates on social media. From Bollywood’s top stars at the wedding to a sneak peek of the traditional rituals and details of who wore what, everything seems to have grabbed eyeballs on the Internet.

The couple tied the knot on May 8 in a traditional Sikh ceremony at Kapoor’s aunt Kavita Singh’s heritage bungalow called Rockdale in Bandra, Mumbai. For the big day, Kapoor picked a beautiful red Anuradha Vakil lehenga whereas her husband picked Anand Ahuja a pastel sherwani accessorised with layered pearl and ruby necklaces.

The starry affair brought many renowned faces together — from Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh and Aamir Khan to Swara Bhasker, Rani Mukerji and many more. Those who were not present at the event took to social media to wish the newly-wed couple. However, pictures, videos and wishes were not the only thing trending on Twitter.

Not letting humour trickle away, Twitterati added a funny take to all the buzz around the wedding. Well, the bride’s brother Harshvardhan Kapoor also joined the brigade with his funny one-liner.

Wondering what the jokes were about? Here read some of them here.

This wedding is as elaborate as the set of a dharma production @karanjohar! #EverydayPhenomenal #SonamKiShaadi pic.twitter.com/j6EyGGOz2o — Harshvardhan Kapoor (@HarshKapoor_) May 8, 2018 I have seen more photos and videos of Sonam Kapoor’s wedding than my own wedding. — Sapan Verma (@sapanv) May 8, 2018

The only royal wedding I’ll acknowledge in the month of May #SonamKiShaadi pic.twitter.com/Yw1RhQXX4w — Eve (@amorfati_21) May 1, 2018

I assume when #SonamAnandWedding wedding pheras must have got over and when the couple must have gone to take blessings from @AnilKapoor , the proud father would have said #jhakaas @sonamakapoor — Suheil Merchant (@suheil_merchant) May 8, 2018

This is like normal tuesday outfit of south delhi girls. #SonamAnandWedding pic.twitter.com/RQNxD8Uo60 — Nierro (@BitchMeetsWitch) May 8, 2018

Waiting for @UNESCO to declare @sonamakapoor wedding as the best wedding of the world#SonamAnandWedding #SonamKiShaadi — mukund sharma (@Mukund8Sharma) May 8, 2018

What are your thoughts about Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s wedding craze on social media? Tell us in the comments below.

