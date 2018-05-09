Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 09, 2018
A painter needs your help for his only child’s expensive liver transplant
Now that Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are married, here is looking at the HILARIOUS Twitter jokes #Sonamkishaadi inspired

Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja wedding: From jokes over how people felt like they were also invited to the wedding (thanks to the rather quick live social media updates) to satire humour that suggested that Sonam Kapoor got married to promote her upcoming film Veere Di Wedding, the real party was on Twitter.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 9, 2018 10:43:21 am
sonam kapoor, sonam kapoor wedding, sonam kapoor ki shaadi, sonam kapoor anand ahuja, sonam kapoor anand ahuja pics, sonam kapoor anand ahuja latest pics, sonam kapoor anand ahuja wedding pics, sonam kapoor anand ahuja photos latest, Indian express, Indian express News Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja wedding: that the couple looked infectiously happy and beautiful together did not stop Netizens from cracking jokes at the expense of #Sonamkishaadi, but definitely in good humour, at least most of them. (Source: File Photo)

If you are not among the dwindling species of people who are not tech-savvy enough to be on Instagram, chances are you must have seen your timeline flooding with pictures, videos and snippets from Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s grand wedding celebrations. From the pre-mehendi celebrations to the wedding reception, a quick refresh on Instagram was enough for many to remain updated about the Neerja actor’s wedding hoopla — thanks to the relentless conviction of the photographers covering the festivities. So much was the obsession (after all, they don’t say Bollywood and cricket riles up Indians the most for nothing) that the wedding resulted in a range of jokes doing rounds on social media. From jokes over how people felt like they were also invited to the wedding (thanks to the rather quick live social media updates) to satire humour that suggested that Sonam Kapoor got married to promote her upcoming film Veere Di Wedding, the real party was on the Internet, especially Twitter.

ALSO READ | Sonam Kapoor calls Anand Ahuja ‘babu’ as the duo exchange garlands

And when Anand Ahuja decided to quirk up the black bandhgala attire he wore to his reception with a pair of sports shoes, Twitterati’s sense of humour reached peak level. Of course, that the couple looked infectiously happy and beautiful together did not stop Netizens from cracking jokes at the expense of #Sonamkishaadi, but definitely in good humour, at least most of them.

ALSO READ | A sneak peek from Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja’s grand wedding

Here are some of our favourites of the lot.

Saw something on #Sonamkishaadi that was just as funny? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

