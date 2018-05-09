Now that Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are married, here is looking at the HILARIOUS Twitter jokes #Sonamkishaadi inspired

Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja wedding: that the couple looked infectiously happy and beautiful together did not stop Netizens from cracking jokes at the expense of #Sonamkishaadi, but definitely in good humour, at least most of them. (Source: File Photo) Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja wedding: that the couple looked infectiously happy and beautiful together did not stop Netizens from cracking jokes at the expense of #Sonamkishaadi, but definitely in good humour, at least most of them. (Source: File Photo)

If you are not among the dwindling species of people who are not tech-savvy enough to be on Instagram, chances are you must have seen your timeline flooding with pictures, videos and snippets from Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s grand wedding celebrations. From the pre-mehendi celebrations to the wedding reception, a quick refresh on Instagram was enough for many to remain updated about the Neerja actor’s wedding hoopla — thanks to the relentless conviction of the photographers covering the festivities. So much was the obsession (after all, they don’t say Bollywood and cricket riles up Indians the most for nothing) that the wedding resulted in a range of jokes doing rounds on social media. From jokes over how people felt like they were also invited to the wedding (thanks to the rather quick live social media updates) to satire humour that suggested that Sonam Kapoor got married to promote her upcoming film Veere Di Wedding, the real party was on the Internet, especially Twitter.

And when Anand Ahuja decided to quirk up the black bandhgala attire he wore to his reception with a pair of sports shoes, Twitterati’s sense of humour reached peak level. Of course, that the couple looked infectiously happy and beautiful together did not stop Netizens from cracking jokes at the expense of #Sonamkishaadi, but definitely in good humour, at least most of them.

I have seen more photos and videos of Sonam Kapoor’s wedding than my own wedding. — Sapan Verma (@sapanv) May 8, 2018

Friend : Sonam Kapoor ki shaadi kahan ho rahi hai? Me : Instagram pe — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) May 8, 2018

I am loving all the videos of #SonamKiShaadi floating on WhatsApp. I feel I have attended all the wedding functions & also not parted with the lifafa…#SindhiWin — Atul Khatri (@one_by_two) May 8, 2018

Dear Sonam Kapoor & Anand Ahuja. There is a guest in your midst who is taking videos of your private functions and spreading it on WhatsApp. Just thought I will let you know. — Atul Khatri (@one_by_two) May 8, 2018

So many famous marriages this year in India : Sonam – Anand

Isha – Anand

Aakash – Shloka

Walmart – Flipkart — Atul Khatri (@one_by_two) May 7, 2018

Can’t believe @sonamakapoor actually got married to promote Veere Di Wedding, insane how far movie promotions have come — Tanmay Bhat (@thetanmay) May 7, 2018

Waiting for @UNESCO to declare @sonamakapoor wedding as the best wedding of the world#SonamAnandWedding #SonamKiShaadi — mukund sharma (@Mukund8Sharma) May 8, 2018

This could be us but itti pretty wife kaha se milegi muje.#SonamAnandWedding pic.twitter.com/ZegaU9AydF — Krish🗿 (@krishna10______) May 8, 2018

I am assuming Anand Ahuja wore those Nike sports shoes to reception because he might have refused to pay shagun to his sisters-in-law for ‘Joota chupaahi’ ceremony in exchange of his traditional shoes. — Amteshwar Sethi (@BabaTwiteshwarr) May 9, 2018

Anand Ahuja is wearing a cool pair of #NIKE sneakers for the reception. What a wonderful brand for all sisters of #SonamKiShaadi to hide his #Joota (shoes) and never give him back. #SonamAnandReception — Suheil Merchant (@suheil_merchant) May 8, 2018

