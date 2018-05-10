After Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja’s wedding, Karan Johar might attend your sangeet too; find out how

Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja wedding: Karan Johar’s dance moves have clearly grabbed eyeballs. Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja wedding: Karan Johar’s dance moves have clearly grabbed eyeballs.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja got married on the morning of May 8, but the Internet is still reeling under its effect. From the zillion photos that were shared to the many videos that were all over the Internet, it was quite a treat for Bollywood addicts. There were a few special moments too, like Karan Johar letting go of his inhibitions in a room full of people and performing thumkas and a lot of signature dance moves on popular Bollywood numbers. Needless to say, it has left people on the Internet wanting for more, especially one lady who conveyed her wish for his presence at her wedding.

The user with the Twitter handle @tehrashminator rather explicitly expressed her wish and lo and behold Johar actually replied. “Who do I gotta marry so that I’m reasonably assured @karanjohar will attend my Sangeet?” she asked to which Johar replied, “Just invite me!!! Will be there!”

Yes, you read that right. If you want Johar to dance at your Sangeet, all you have to do is perhaps invite him and pray that he notices it.

Who do I gotta marry so that I’m reasonably assured @karanjohar will attend my Sangeet? — Rashmi Daryanani (@tehrashminator) May 9, 2018

Just invite me!!! Will be there! http://t.co/pZTyKVtlkU — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) May 9, 2018

Johar’s tweet has won hearts of people on social media. While one wrote, “I’m not getting married @karanjohar but you can come to my party,” another wrote, “Watched your performance last night…everytime I see you dancing it feels like dancing with you.”

