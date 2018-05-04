Follow Us:
Friday, May 04, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology

From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
Latest News

Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja wedding card: Netizens find it as elegant as the couple

The wedding invite of Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja has created quite a buzz on social media. Scheduled to tie the knot on May 8, the announcement was made on May 1 in a joint statement by the Kapoors and Ahujas.

Written by Anjali Jha | New Delhi | Updated: May 4, 2018 2:10:27 pm
Sonam kapoor, sonam kapoor wedding, sonam Anand wedding, sonam Anand wedding invite, sonam Anand wedding details, when is sonam getting married, sonam kapoor best fashion looks, indian express, indian express trending Netizens can’t stop talking about Sonam Kapoor- Anand Ahuja’s wedding preparations. (Source: File Photo)
Related News

Sonam Kapoor is all set to tie the knot with her long-time beau Anand Ahuja on May 8 in a close-knit family affair. Even though plans regarding the wedding celebrations has been kept hush-hush and both the bride and groom seem to be in control, it’s the actor’s fans who can’t keep calm. Right from speculating about her wedding trousseau to what the celebrities will be wearing, there is a lot of buzz on social media. So, when Kapoor and Ahuja’s wedding invites went viral, it was only natural that people would start talking about it.

The wedding invite of the duo is just as elegant as the couple. The theme is nature with a mix of mint and white.

Check the pictures here.

sonam kapoor mehendi function, Sonam kapoor, sonam kapoor wedding, sonam Anand wedding, sonam Anand wedding invite, sonam Anand wedding details, when is sonam getting married, sonam kapoor best fashion looks, indian express, indian express trending The Mehendi function will likely witness the dance performance of various friends and family members.

 

sonam kapoor wedding card Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja will have a day wedding.

 

sonam kapoor wedding reception invite The reception will see the who’s who of Bollywood.

Here are some of the reactions.

The wedding of Sonam and Anand was announced on May 1, with a joint statement by the Kapoors and Ahujas. The statement read, “The Kapoor & Ahuja families, take great joy and pride, in announcing the marriage of Sonam & Anand. The wedding will take place on the 8th of May in Mumbai. Since it is an intimate affair, we request you to respect the family’s need for privacy. Thank you for all your blessings and love, as we celebrate this special moment in our lives.”

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Share your thoughts
Advertisement
Advertisement
Most Read
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now