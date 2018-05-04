Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja wedding card: Netizens find it as elegant as the couple

Netizens can’t stop talking about Sonam Kapoor- Anand Ahuja’s wedding preparations. (Source: File Photo) Netizens can’t stop talking about Sonam Kapoor- Anand Ahuja’s wedding preparations. (Source: File Photo)

Sonam Kapoor is all set to tie the knot with her long-time beau Anand Ahuja on May 8 in a close-knit family affair. Even though plans regarding the wedding celebrations has been kept hush-hush and both the bride and groom seem to be in control, it’s the actor’s fans who can’t keep calm. Right from speculating about her wedding trousseau to what the celebrities will be wearing, there is a lot of buzz on social media. So, when Kapoor and Ahuja’s wedding invites went viral, it was only natural that people would start talking about it.

The wedding invite of the duo is just as elegant as the couple. The theme is nature with a mix of mint and white.

Check the pictures here.

The Mehendi function will likely witness the dance performance of various friends and family members. The Mehendi function will likely witness the dance performance of various friends and family members.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja will have a day wedding. Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja will have a day wedding.

The reception will see the who’s who of Bollywood. The reception will see the who’s who of Bollywood.

Here are some of the reactions.

CAN’T WAIT for Sonam Kapoor’s wedding outfits — tanushree. (@IscoDeewane) May 2, 2018

Naahii….kehdo ko ki ye jhuth hai!! — satendra shukla (@satendra1111) May 2, 2018

Thanks for the Invitation Card @sonamakapoor and I’ll be there with Proper Punjabi Clothes since it’s a Proper Sikh Wedding. Hahahah just Kidding but I am so excited to see Anand in Turbon and you in something Punjabi 😍 pic.twitter.com/WXTudvl96A — – Superman – (@BarunDSuperman) May 2, 2018

Sonam Kapoor wedding card, this day will be henna and will be Wedding Ceremony http://t.co/WnldqWyfyj — Abhay kushwaha (@Abhay_786687) May 3, 2018

Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja’s wedding card – http://t.co/b1PFAEtIHa day is finally arriving when Sonam Kapoor and beau Anand Ahuja take the plunge on May 8, in the presence of family and friends. pic.twitter.com/kFMDoKPVKJ — http://www.meerut.com (@meerutdotcom) May 3, 2018

#Sonam and Anand’s wedding card is elegant.#SonamKapoor and #AnandAhuja are all set to tie the knot on May 8 in Mumbai. The wedding festivities will begin with the Mehndi ceremony on May 7. #HummFM pic source #IndianExpress — Humm 106.2 FM (@hummfm) May 2, 2018

The wedding of Sonam and Anand was announced on May 1, with a joint statement by the Kapoors and Ahujas. The statement read, “The Kapoor & Ahuja families, take great joy and pride, in announcing the marriage of Sonam & Anand. The wedding will take place on the 8th of May in Mumbai. Since it is an intimate affair, we request you to respect the family’s need for privacy. Thank you for all your blessings and love, as we celebrate this special moment in our lives.”

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd