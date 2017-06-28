‘I swear she’s not Muslim’: Soha Ali Khan trolled for wearing pink sari

Social media users hurled digs at Soha Ali Khan after she shared a photo. (Source: Soha Ali Khan/Twitter) Social media users hurled digs at Soha Ali Khan after she shared a photo. (Source: Soha Ali Khan/Twitter)

Soha Ali Khan and her husband Kunal Khemu are expecting their first baby. Sharing a glimpse from her traditional baby shower, the actress posted a picture on Twitter and Instagram with her husband at home adorned with colourful balloons all around. Glowing in a pretty pink silk sari, the 38-year-old wrote: “It isn’t a party without balloons!”

No sooner had she posted it, people started trolling her for donning a sari and taunted her by saying she’s not a Muslim anymore. Ignoring the fact that she had shared a happy moment from her baby shower ceremony, people took digs thinking it was from the Eid celebrations. People posted nasty comments, with some stressing on how she had “turned into a Hindu” and that it doesn’t even “look like it’s Eid”.

Take a look at the picture she shared on Twitter.

It isn’t a party without balloons 🎈! pic.twitter.com/VjWnntegjS — Soha Ali Khan (@sakpataudi) June 27, 2017

And here is what one user replied to her post.

so finally you have become a hindu — Rizwan Khan (@rizwan_khan1012) June 28, 2017

But, there were many others who came to defend her.

I wll not abuse,But Ppl like u are responsible ,y Islam is being Blamed.for godsake come out of this mentality @SahilThoughts @purujimishra — Legion’s Guru (@Avishal9) June 28, 2017

Soha u r very beautiful n congratulations r right to wear What please u be yourself kisses n love from Paris — dhaneswary (@Emerit19) June 28, 2017

YES. AND DO NOT BOTHER WHAT PEOPLE SAY. SAREE IS AN INDIAN DRESS. — SUDIPTO MUKHERJEE (@SUDIPTONBG) June 28, 2017

And, people were even more brutal on Instagram after looking at her dolled up in the beautiful sari and bindi. Here’s the actual post featuring her ethnic avatar on the photo sharing networking site.

While one user wrote: “Dislike Soha Ali khan. Wdf image wearing . I swear she’s not a Muslim ! Can’t even say it’s Eid,” another one went on to say: “Inko sharm aati hai eid likhne me shame on you soha ali khan you r not a muslim.” And, if that was not enough, a lot of people joined their troop and fired a series of comments. However, a lot of her fans stood up for her saying it’s her “right to wear” what she wants to. One user wrote: “So what you wanted her to wear.. It’s India and in every Indian state culture I’d different.. She is free to wear whatever her wish.. And Saree is Indian traditional clothing,” and another one said: “Bengali Muslims dress up like this… I think she’s allowed to wear what she wants.”

Read all the comments here.

Sigh. It’s sad how clothes have been dragged into the religious battle. What are your thoughts on it? Tell us in the comments below.

