Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Sofia Hayat lashes out at beauty pageants, calls Miss World ‘outdated’

Ending India’s 17-year long wait, Manushi Chhillar on November 18 won the coveted title of Miss World. Chhillar, who was competing against 108 contestants from various countries, was flooded with congratulatory messages post her win. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former Miss World Priyanka Chopra also sent her wishes and hailed the amazing feat. But it seems like not everybody is pleased with it. Former Bigg Boss contestant Sofia Hayat, who is known for making news in the strangest of ways, recently lashed out at beauty pageants.

In a long post on Instagram, Hayat questioned those who judge these pageants and added that “beauty does not have a single face or form”.

Her post also highlighted the perceptible lack of diversity at such events. “[W]hy isn’t a woman in a hijab there..or a somalian with a lip plate there..or a painted American Indian..or a transgender..are they not beautiful?” she asked, adding that “Miss World is out dated”. She then went on to write who she feels should be hailed as Miss World.

“[T]he real Miss World..is a woman who is Mother nature..a woman with a child..a woman who has stretch marks on her body to show she has lived..to show she like the world..is diverse and different,” she wrote adding that “Miss World..would never allow herself to be judged by the standards of others..let alone a committee!”

“Are they still running this contest..I though it died with the dinosaurs .. who judges beauty these days when beauty does not have a single face or form..you gotta laugh at such prehistoric ideals..beauty is not there to be judged..why isn’t a woman in a hijab there..or a somalian with a lip plate there..or a painted American Indian..or a transgender..are they not beautiful?..why is there not a size 16 woman with curves or a bald woman? Miss World is out dated..the real Miss World..is a woman who is Mother nature..a woman with a child..a woman who has stretch marks on her body to show she has lived..to show she like the world..is diverse and different..but mostly..Miss World..would never allow herself to be judged by the standards of others..let alone a committee! Here is to the real Mrs and Miss Worlds of this beautiful planet. Our World..our earth..does not judge her children. Namaste Shalom Salaam. Gaia Mother Sofia Allah Maa”

