WATCH: Sofia Ashraf takes a ‘let’s talk about intercourse’ dig at Pahlaj Nihlani

Pahlaj Nihlani’s concern is “Will you be comfortable using the word in front of your children?” (Source: Blush/Facebook, File Photo) Pahlaj Nihlani’s concern is “Will you be comfortable using the word in front of your children?” (Source: Blush/Facebook, File Photo)

Pahlaj Nihlani, the chief of Central Board of Film Certification, has managed to ruffle quite a few feathers in the recent past. From the ban on Lipstick Under My Burkha to the ban on the word ‘intercourse’ in Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma starrer ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’ — the CBFC has often found to be at loggerheads with films. While many reacted to the Censor Board’s ban on the word ‘intercourse’, Nihlani’s concern is “Will you be comfortable using the word in front of your children?” Well, it seems Sofia Ashraf, rapper and activist, has the answer to the Censor Board chief.

In her latest “adult movie” fit for watching only for people of “36 years of age and above” Ashraf is seen ‘negotiating’ ways of paying the pizza-delivery guy in umm..let’s just say ‘other ways’. In what could be a perfect antic-climax (sorry guys) she asks him “Online payment?”. Yeah, major buzzkill. But wait, she is trying to make a point – that just because a film is an adult film it doesn’t mean its a ‘porno’, going on to imply how it is important to clear things up than blurring them out. In a reference to Nihlani’s ban on intercourse because adolescent kids would rather not hear about SEX (yes, we said it!), the video makes an important point. She went on to address the 36-year-olds to whom Nihlani appealed too, and asked them that would they want their adolescent children learn about sex through uniformed means like the Internet and peer groups instead of having mature conversations with them on ‘intercourse’.

Watch the video here.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd