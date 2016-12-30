Trending News

Social media stars 2016: Top 20 tweets of Virender Sehwag that left us in splits

His birthday wishes to Vinod Khanna, Shoaib Akhtar, Virat Kohli were probably the best.

By: Trends Desk | Updated: December 30, 2016 3:36 pm
Virender Sehwag deserves to be awarded the most hilarious man on Twitter because through the year, he kept people entertained and smiling because of his witty and sarcastic tweets. He makes sure he wishes people he knows in a unique birthday tweet which inevitably goes viral on social media. Not just his birthday tweets, but his #virukagyan posts are extremely famous too because they are mostly on-point. Believe it or not, even the trolls had admitted to learn from the master.

 

This year, his tweets around British journalist Piers Morgan when he took a dig at India’s performance in Olympics were massively shared. In fact, even the one by Sehwag’s pardody account did wonders! “India Already Has 9 #Gold Medals, England Has Zero WC. As Far As Charity Is Concerned, You Already Owe Us Kohinoor. #ENGvPAK” the account had tweeted. Also, when he sarcastically commented on Shobhaa De’s absolutely uncalled for comment on athletes in Rio, the cricketer won many hearts.

Read his tweets here.

1)

2)

3)

4)

5)

6)

7)

8)

9)

10)

11)

12)

13)

14)

15)

16)

17)

18)

19)

20)

