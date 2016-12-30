Social media stars 2016: Top 20 tweets of Virender Sehwag that left us in splits

Top 20 tweets of Virender Sehwag Top 20 tweets of Virender Sehwag

Virender Sehwag deserves to be awarded the most hilarious man on Twitter because through the year, he kept people entertained and smiling because of his witty and sarcastic tweets. He makes sure he wishes people he knows in a unique birthday tweet which inevitably goes viral on social media. Not just his birthday tweets, but his #virukagyan posts are extremely famous too because they are mostly on-point. Believe it or not, even the trolls had admitted to learn from the master.

This year, his tweets around British journalist Piers Morgan when he took a dig at India’s performance in Olympics were massively shared. In fact, even the one by Sehwag’s pardody account did wonders! “India Already Has 9 #Gold Medals, England Has Zero WC. As Far As Charity Is Concerned, You Already Owe Us Kohinoor. #ENGvPAK” the account had tweeted. Also, when he sarcastically commented on Shobhaa De’s absolutely uncalled for comment on athletes in Rio, the cricketer won many hearts.

His birthday wishes to Vinod Khanna, Shoaib Akhtar, Virat Kohli were probably the best.

Read his tweets here.

1)

England loose in a World Cup again.Only the sport changes.This time it’s Kabaddi.

India thrash them 69-18.All the best for semis

#INDvENG — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 18, 2016

2)

🙏 Aashirwad me bhi God ji , apni IPL team ke Maalik ke brand ka zikr karna nahi bhoolte.

Sahi me, Duniya hila dete hain aap God ji http://t.co/RA5eSbOpX7 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 5, 2016

3)

Congrats @ashwinravi99 for an incredible 7th Man of the series.

Only a married man can understand d urgency of going home early.#FamilyTime — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 11, 2016

4)

Haazme ki goli, Rangon ki holi,

Aur batting me kohli

Poore India ko pasand hain — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 16, 2016

5)

Today let’s drink Juice of Ganna.

To wish Happy Birthday to Vinod Khanna. pic.twitter.com/eooPzFyXnO — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 6, 2016

6)

With wife be like u r at non-striker end.Let her do the talking & run when you need to #mybestpartner#ViruKaGyaanpic.twitter.com/x8R2qZN7dF — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 2, 2016

7)

8)

Bilkul , isliye Shobha Na De aise kaam nahi karne chahiye http://t.co/LDyEPGRQI1 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 18, 2016

9)

Array O Sambha,

Olympic me Bharat ki betiyaan itna naam Roshan kar rahi hain,

yeh #IndvsWI test mein Score Kya hua? pic.twitter.com/xr9ugDw4I4 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 18, 2016

10)

Aankhein band karne Se nahi,tension free hone Se nahi,thakne Se bhi nahi,

Aaj ke zamaane me to WiFi band karne Se hi neend aati hai — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 16, 2016

11)

A very happy birthday @KP24.

When we used to play for Delhi,I always thought,

This KP will send the ball to CP 😃pic.twitter.com/hRJWoUPiDW — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 27, 2016

12)

Her name is SereNa and she never says ‘Na’ to winning titles. #AbTohAadatSiHai saare Titles jeetne ki. #SerenaWilliams#Wimbledon2016 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 9, 2016

13)

14)

Very good team Shoaib Bhai, many legends ,but still couldn’t beat India in any World Cup.Still searching for Mauka 😀 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) May 28, 2016

15)

Japani madam ji ko kisine pehele hi nahi samjhaya #BhartiyaNaariSabPeBhaari ? Aur Lo Panga #PVSindhu#Goldpic.twitter.com/GVOnUqALHh — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 18, 2016

16)

Thank u #DipaKarmakar fr getting us united at midnight cheering fr Gymnastics,in a country with no infrastructure for this sport.Super Proud — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 14, 2016

17)

Pic 1- Don

Pic 2- Bread

Pic 3- Man

Hpy Birthday Don Bradman, the greatest that could ever have been#BradmanJayantipic.twitter.com/guETL76xiW — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 27, 2016

18)

Whoever wishes you with HBD HBD HBD on your birthday, just note their names and on their anniversary wish them HA HA HA#ViruKaGyaan — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 17, 2016

19)

Michael Phelps only man likely to beat Bappi Lahiri.#GoldKiBarsaat — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 10, 2016

20)

India invented Kabaddi & r World Champs for 8th time.Elsewhere some country invented Cricket & r yet only good in correcting typos.#INDvIRN pic.twitter.com/IG9fucAMMo — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 22, 2016

