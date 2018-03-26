Presents Latest News

HDFC Mumbai branch’s ‘iron spikes’ sparks Twitter outrage

As social media furore against the private bank grew stronger, Head of Corporate Communication of HDFC Bank, Neeraj Jha, came forward and responded. Thanking Twitterati for bringing this to their attention, he wrote, "We are having it removed and we sincerely regret the inconvenience caused to the public."

Many on Twitter slammed the bank and some even threatened to boycott it.
That a bank needs to take precautions to protect assets is understandable, but HDFC Bank’s unusual decision to instal iron spikes outside their gate has caused quite a stir. These have been installed at the private bank’s Fort branch in Mumbai.

Photos of these dangerous iron spikes were shared on social media platforms such as Twitter, with people raising concerns that these could harm pedestrians who could have suddenly lost their balance, elderly people or even children.

Posting photos on Twitter, one person wrote, “An eyecatching response to Mumbai’s homelessness crisis from @HDFC_Bank (Fort branch)”. Many others too identified it as the infamous ‘anti-homeless spikes’ and slammed the bank for making life more difficult for the helpless destitute. Some also argued that irrespective of the fact why it has been put up, nevertheless it is hazardous as it many harm stray animals.

Some also highlighted how this “cruel” measure can injure or even kill others, especially kids, differently abled people or elderly if they accidentally fall on the pointed studs.

Raising their voice against the installation, people tweeted out to the bank asking them to take it down, while others even urged others to boycott it.

As social media furore against the private bank grew stronger, Head of Corporate Communication of HDFC Bank, Neeraj Jha, came forward and responded. Thanking Twitterati for bringing this to their attention, he wrote, “We are having it removed and we sincerely regret the inconvenience caused to the public.”

This is not the first time these ‘anti-homeless spikes’ have been put up in busy urban places. Previousy, such measures in London. Back in 2014, outside a posh apartments in Southwark Bridge Road in the borough of Southwark, such studs were installed and it drew lot of flak. Not just people, in 2017, iron spikes were installed on Bristol trees to keep away pigeons from pooing on cars.

Indianexpress.com have reached out to HDFC Bank and is awaiting reply.

