Fresh snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir: Excited Netizens share mesmerising pictures

Snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir: The weather office issued an advisory warning the people of snowfall and rains, but a quick look through social media shows that people seem to be enjoying the pristine white snow that has now blanketed the region. (Source: ANI/Twitter) Snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir: The weather office issued an advisory warning the people of snowfall and rains, but a quick look through social media shows that people seem to be enjoying the pristine white snow that has now blanketed the region. (Source: ANI/Twitter)

Jammu and Kashmir has been receiving heavy and continuous snowfall in the Bannihal sector all of Monday, as a result of which the strategic Jammuu-Srinagar highway will remain closed on February 12. Accompanying the moderate to heavy snowfall, the plains also received rainfall, thus breaking a two-month-long dry spell. The weather office issued an advisory warning the people of snowfall and rains, but a quick look through social media shows that people seem to be enjoying the pristine white snow that has now blanketed the region.

With the closing of the Jammu-Srinagar highway, traffic officials said that vehicular traffic will not be allowed on the highway to avoid mishaps and blockages due to continuous snowfall. Meanwhile, check out some of the pictures from Jammu and Kashmir that are flooding the Internet.

#JammuAndKashmir

Fresh snowfall in Srinagar & other parts of Kashmir valley.

Srinagar-Jammu National Highway Closed for traffic.@JandKTourismpic.twitter.com/7bFiGlcjbA — Ashish Kohli (@aashishkohli25) February 12, 2018

#Gulmarg has received more than 12 inches of snowfall since last night and its still snowing heavily. pic.twitter.com/s6u3d3Y0vf — JammuKashmir5 (@JammuKashmir5) February 12, 2018

Happy Snowfall!!!! @ Jammu and Kashmir http://t.co/YHBBL6ABSW — Hamaad Andrabi (@Hamaadandrabi) February 12, 2018

Fresh snowfall in Srinagar & other parts of Kashmir valley .. Srinagar-Jammu National Highway Closed for traffic .. pic.twitter.com/3jjtLmkOUk — javid parray (@Javidparray10) February 12, 2018

Fresh snowfall in Srinagar & other parts of Kashmir valley .. Srinagar-Jammu National Highway Closed for traffic pic.twitter.com/zm5smLrz6n — muzamil (@AhmadMuzi93) February 12, 2018

Rain and snow falls in Doda Jammu and Kashmir pic.twitter.com/7DJkgIlY3P — Sanjay Thakur (@Sanjay295733) February 12, 2018

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd