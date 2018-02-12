  • Associate Sponsor
Fresh snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir: Excited Netizens share mesmerising pictures

With the closing of the Jammu-Srinagar highway in the Bannihal sector, traffic officials said that vehicular traffic will not be allowed on the highway to avoid mishaps and blockages due to continuous snowfall. Meanwhile, check out some of the pictures from Jammu and Kashmir that are flooding the Internet.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: February 12, 2018 5:54 pm
snowfall in kashmir, kashmir snowfall, fresh snow in kashmir pics, kashmir receives fresh snowfall pics, kashmir receives fresh snow, Indian Express, Indian Express news Snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir: The weather office issued an advisory warning the people of snowfall and rains, but a quick look through social media shows that people seem to be enjoying the pristine white snow that has now blanketed the region. (Source: ANI/Twitter)

Jammu and Kashmir has been receiving heavy and continuous snowfall in the Bannihal sector all of Monday, as a result of which the strategic Jammuu-Srinagar highway will remain closed on February 12. Accompanying the moderate to heavy snowfall, the plains also received rainfall, thus breaking a two-month-long dry spell. The weather office issued an advisory warning the people of snowfall and rains, but a quick look through social media shows that people seem to be enjoying the pristine white snow that has now blanketed the region.

