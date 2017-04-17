These memes on the Snapchat-Snapdeal confusion will leave you in splits

Although many were quick to spot the “misdirected hate”, while the others went on a rampage, the whole confusion generated hilarious reactions on Twitter. (Source: Atheist_Krishna/Twitter) Although many were quick to spot the “misdirected hate”, while the others went on a rampage, the whole confusion generated hilarious reactions on Twitter. (Source: Atheist_Krishna/Twitter)

Ever since Indians started ‘boycotting’ Snapchat and the #uninistallsnapchat hashtag started trending, Snapdeal, an Indian e-commerce website, started getting bad reviews too. Name mix-ups aren’t uncommon in the online space where reactions come sooner than the action and this case is no different. After tweeple assumed that Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel had said the app wasn’t for ‘poor countries like India’, many seemed to have mixed up both the companies, which has hampered Snapdeal’s reviews on Google Play Store.

Although many were quick to spot the “misdirected hate”, while the others went on a rampage, the whole confusion generated hilarious reactions on Twitter. “Boycotting Snapdeal instead of Snapchat is the equivalent of slapping Arbaaz Khan because you’re angry with Roger Federer,” one of the tweets read, among the many others that surfaced after the fiasco.

Sample some of the reactions here.

Indians – Snapdeal – Snapchat pic.twitter.com/9HRVVy0976 — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) April 16, 2017

Kids uninstall snapchat

Adults #boycottsnapchat

Legends (post 1 star reviews for snapdeal instead of snapchat) — Hitesh (@Furtive_Glances) April 16, 2017

Boycotting Snapdeal instead of Snapchat is the equivalent of slapping Arbaaz Khan because you’re angry with Roger Federer. — Sahil Shah (@SahilBulla) April 16, 2017

After seeing Indians uninstalling Snapdeal app, Snapchat CEO has revised it’s statement & further said, “many of them are also illiterates.” — Catty. (@CatWomaniya) April 16, 2017

Now Snapdeal reaction

when people of India boycotted SnapDeal along with Snapchat 😂#boycottsnapchatpic.twitter.com/bfB1Tpn3s9 — खलनायक #TMG (@Khalnayak42O) April 17, 2017

A quick look at the Snapdeal app’s reviews on the Google Play Store will leave you shocked, no less, to see the number of people who confused both the apps. “I give you one star because Indians are poor we cannot afford your app and i also uninstall your app idiot”, “poor guys can’t give you more than a poor review” were just some of the reviews that the app ended up getting, for no real reason.

