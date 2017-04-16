Snapchat row: People outrage against Snapdeal in confusion

Guys, it’s Snapchat that you are looking for! Guys, it’s Snapchat that you are looking for!

Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel was at the receiving end of Indians outrage after a former employee alleged that he called India a poor country and that “the app is only for rich people”. Reportedly, Snap.inc, the parent company of the social media application has called the allegations “ridiculous”. Yet, #uninstallsnapchat started trending on Facebook and Twitter in no time. However, some people, amidst the chaos, has got Snapchat and Snapdeal confused.

A quick look through Snapdeal’s reviews on Google Play Store will show that Indians are outraging alright, but just against an absolutely different entity. The unsuspecting Indian e-commerce company was at the receiving end of “misdirected hate” after people got both the companies mixed up recklessly. The comments, however, might just make for a fascinating read.

ALSO READ | Twitterati’s response to Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel’s ‘India too poor’ comment will leave you in splits

Amidst people who went with all guns blazing at Snapdeal, there were also (thankfully) some who were amused and tried their best to point out the differences to others. Many on social media noticed this in no time. Amidst fits of laughter, this is how they reacted largely.

According to a report by Variety, Anthony Pompliano, a former employee of the company alleged that he was discussing ideas for a ‘global outreach’ and for the app’s growth, when Spiegel had “abruptly” interrupted him and then remarked about India’s “poor” status.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd