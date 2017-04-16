Latest News

Twitterati’s response to Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegal’s ‘India too poor’ comment will leave you in splits

Although Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel is yet to confirm the allegations, #uninstallsnapchat started trending in India in no time.

Published:April 16, 2017 12:55 pm
Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel is at the receiving end of a lot of Indians ire after he allegedly said “the app is only for rich people. I don’t want to expand into poor countries like India and Spain”. Reportedly, Anthony Pompliano, a former employee of the social media company, had alleged in his lawsuit against Snapchat that when he was discussing ideas for a ‘global outreach’ and for the app’s growth, Spiegel had “abruptly” interrupted him and then remarked about India’s “poor” status. While the statement has irked many on social media, some Twitter users have found comfort in humour and have come up with hilarious reactions!

With #uninstallsnapchat trending, many in India criticised the CEO for his remark and decided to ‘boycott’ the app as a response. Pompliano filed the lawsuit at a US court in January this year. According to his claims, Snapchat ‘inflated user data’ and “completely misinformed about key metrics”.

However, in case you are wondering if Indians have been too busy venting their anger on social media, a few added their own humours spin to the controversy. Sample some of the reactions here.

Comedian Tanmay Bhat however disagreed with a majority of Twitter users who protested the CEO’s alleged remark.

According to a Hindustan Tiems report, Snap.inc, the parent company of Snapchat called the allegations “ridiculous”. “Obviously Snapchat is for everyone! It’s available worldwide to download for free,” they said.

