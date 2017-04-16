Twitterati’s response to Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegal’s ‘India too poor’ comment will leave you in splits

#Uninstallsnapchat started trending after Snapchat CEO’s alleged remark about India went viral. #Uninstallsnapchat started trending after Snapchat CEO’s alleged remark about India went viral.

Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel is at the receiving end of a lot of Indians ire after he allegedly said “the app is only for rich people. I don’t want to expand into poor countries like India and Spain”. Reportedly, Anthony Pompliano, a former employee of the social media company, had alleged in his lawsuit against Snapchat that when he was discussing ideas for a ‘global outreach’ and for the app’s growth, Spiegel had “abruptly” interrupted him and then remarked about India’s “poor” status. While the statement has irked many on social media, some Twitter users have found comfort in humour and have come up with hilarious reactions!

With #uninstallsnapchat trending, many in India criticised the CEO for his remark and decided to ‘boycott’ the app as a response. Pompliano filed the lawsuit at a US court in January this year. According to his claims, Snapchat ‘inflated user data’ and “completely misinformed about key metrics”.

However, in case you are wondering if Indians have been too busy venting their anger on social media, a few added their own humours spin to the controversy. Sample some of the reactions here.

I felt this tide of fury at the Snapchat CEO but then it was gone in ten seconds. — Rohan (@mojorojo) April 15, 2017

Fun Fact: When Indians send nudes on Snapchat…it’s not becuase it’s sexy…it’s because we are too poor to afford clothes. — Sahil Shah (@SahilBulla) April 15, 2017

RT If You’re So Poor That U Never Ever Needed That Dumb App With Dog & Puppy Filters On Your Precious Cell Phone#Snapchat #BoycottSnapchat pic.twitter.com/tYZGIcgfVD — Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadeja) April 15, 2017

When someone asks me my Snapchat ID. pic.twitter.com/Ymefa4IPh6 — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) April 15, 2017

To overcome Snapchat, they should add stories in BHIM app now. — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) April 15, 2017

Snapchat CEO must have seen this image with a filter. pic.twitter.com/1Tabg2gWtZ — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) April 15, 2017

Reason why I’m still not on Snapchat. pic.twitter.com/RfFJH0Tx73 — Roflindian (@Roflindian) April 15, 2017

Comedian Tanmay Bhat however disagreed with a majority of Twitter users who protested the CEO’s alleged remark.

I actually get why Snapchat doesn’t wanna expand in india, donno why people are offended. — Tanmay Bhat (@thetanmay) April 15, 2017

B) we are not very rich why are we pretending otherwise it’s okay we aren’t rich right now but we work hard and we’ll get there! pic.twitter.com/r0cNqijlJQ — Tanmay Bhat (@thetanmay) April 15, 2017

C) STOP GETTING OFFENDED BY EVERY NEGATIVE OPINION ABOUT OUR COUNTRY JUST COZ IT COME FROM A PERSON WITH WHITE SKIN IT DOESN’T MATTER BC — Tanmay Bhat (@thetanmay) April 15, 2017

According to a Hindustan Tiems report, Snap.inc, the parent company of Snapchat called the allegations “ridiculous”. “Obviously Snapchat is for everyone! It’s available worldwide to download for free,” they said.

