Snap of Rajasthan health minister, Kalicharan Saraf, urinating on a Jaipur wall goes viral

A picture of Rajasthan state Health Minister, Kalicharan Saraf, urinating on a wall in Jaipur while his vehicle waits for him on the side has gone viral on the Internet. According to IANS, he has however responded to the news by shrugging it off as “not a big issue”. While this news came to the fore as the Municipal Corporation of the state is working on bringing the city to the top on the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan chart, it is also illegal to urinate on the roads and violation of the law can result in the payment of a fine of Rs 200.

When the media reached out to the minister for his comment on the issue, he declined from responding and instead said he would rather not talk about it is as it is not an important issue. When IANS tried to reach Saraf on his phone, it was switched off.

In her response, Congress’ Rajasthan unit Vice President Archana Sharma told IANS that at a time when so much money is being spent on Swachh Bharat, such leaders are giving a wrong message by doing such “shameful” deeds. Additionally, she said that the minister should not have flouted rules like this in his own constituency.

A picture of the minister in the act was tweeted out by Danish Abrar, the secretary and coordinator of the IT cell of Rajasthan Congress Committee.

Sharma also said that this is not the first time that Saraf has urinated publicly. He did so during Dholpur by-polls when they had gone there together but she could not click a picture of the act back then because of “poll stress at that time”.

