Smriti Irani’s nostalgic picture on Instagram is the sweetest thing you will see today

Smriti Irani posts the cutest throwback Thursday picture. (Source: smritiiraniofficial/ Instagram) Smriti Irani posts the cutest throwback Thursday picture. (Source: smritiiraniofficial/ Instagram)

Union Minister Smriti Irani has been quite an avid social media user and she never misses any important day to wish her fan. One of the many posts that she posts is Throwback Thursday pictures on Instagram and this week too she didn’t disappoint her fans.

The actor-turned-politician posted a stunning photo of a young Ms. Irani writing, “The keeper of all my secrets is letting them out 1 by 1 on Instagram (sic).” The photo, a sepia-toned close up of Ms. Irani, is being widely appreciated on the photo-sharing platform. Re-posted six hours before writing this, Smriti Irani’s photo has been ‘liked’ over 4,811 times.

Moreover, her old friend and producer of Balaji Telefilms ICE. Ekta Kapoor commented saying, “I love it”. The Union minister was once the most celebrated ‘bahu’ of Indian television as Tulsi Virani. Her serial ‘Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ was once the longest run daily soap on small screen completing more than 1000 episodes.

The Minister of Textiles and Information & Broadcasting made her debut on Instagram earlier this year in May with yet another throwback picture of her ‘early days’. She has over 66,900 followers and regularly posts photos and videos of her children, behind-the-scenes moments from her political life and throwback Thursday moments. She is always in news for making strong opinions about current political circumstances.

