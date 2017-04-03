When Smriti Irani’s 13-yr-old says ‘Bawse’ and leaves her feeling old

Smriti Irani posted a picture of the cover page of Singh’s book called How to Be a Bawse: A Guide to Conquering Life along with her hilarious tweet. (Source: File Photo) Smriti Irani posted a picture of the cover page of Singh’s book called How to Be a Bawse: A Guide to Conquering Life along with her hilarious tweet. (Source: File Photo)

A lot of us are probably guilty of rolling our eyes when it comes to teaching our elders the social media urban lingo. And if Smriti Zubin Irani, the Union Minister of Textiles’ recent tweet is anything to go by, then she too seems to have joined the bandwagon of those who are struggling to decode the LOLs and the ROFLs on social media. Apparently her 13-year-old’s cool lingo inspired by Lilly Singh aka Superwoman sent her into a tizzy. As she took to Twitter to share the invariably relatable ‘mom moment’ she had with her child, she also happened to tag Singh, a popular YouTuber.

The 41-year-old minister tweeted, “You know you are old when your 13 year old says ‘Bawse’ and you say ‘Whatttt?????’ @IISuperwomanII”. She posted a picture of the cover page of Singh’s book called How to Be a Bawse: A Guide to Conquering Life. The tweet has since then gone viral, seemingly because of how many people are having a “we can relate with Smriti Irani” moment.

You know you are old when your 13 year old says ‘Bawse’ and you say ‘Whatttt?????’ @IISuperwomanII pic.twitter.com/w7hVE7Wp2U — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) April 2, 2017

Singh is often known to use the word and its popular usage refers to strong-willed people exuding confidence while they make themselves and others feel good.

One of the users even suggested Irani a video showing Singh explaining the term “bawse”, probably so that she gets a better idea.

Others related to Irani’s post.

@smritiirani @IISuperwomanII Aaahh!! This is the best thing ive seen today!

Lilly!!!!! — Shruti | #Bawsebook (@shrutipremkumar) April 2, 2017

@smritiirani honestly proud is an understatement for @IISuperwomanII 🙌 and much love from #TeamSuper to your 13 year old 💙 — Shweta| #BawseBook (@TeamSuperforeva) April 2, 2017

@smritiirani @IISuperwomanII Oh yeah!! That’s right!!! Your daughter is on the right path :) — Addhayan Bakhshi (@AddhayanB) April 2, 2017

