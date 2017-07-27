Smriti Irani’s #ThrowbackThursday pic on Instagram is all kinds of adorable

It’s throwback Thursday for Smriti Irani and it’s adorable! (Source: Smriti Irani/Instagram) It’s throwback Thursday for Smriti Irani and it’s adorable! (Source: Smriti Irani/Instagram)

It is time somebody talked about Smriti Irani and her proactive presence on social media. The Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat often takes to social media, especially Instagram, to share snippets of her life like the others do. And clearly, she is a Game of Thrones fan, a cool mother and a loving wife. It is her latest post for her husband that has caught the Internet’s attention. She shared a picture of hers with her husband from yesteryear, because #THROWBACKTHURSDAY!

Yes, if you think these hashtag games make only the young and happening crowd look cooler, you could all take a leaf from Irani’s book. “Memory is a way of holding onto the things you love.. the things you are, the things you never want to lose – The Wonder Years” she wrote as the caption of the photo which shows her smiling radiantly sitting beside her husband Zubin Rani.

This is her Instagram post.

Earlier, it was her paragliding video and International Yoga Day Instagram posts that had people on the Internet in splits. Irani clearly showed she could take a joke or two on herself when along with video, wrote in the caption: “#tbt Take off from the paragliding capital of India Bir Billing… And then there might be some who wud be wondering “Did she have to land!!!!” Earlier she posted a photo of her doing yoga and wrote “Who said fat can’t be flexible?” as the caption. Full marks for an impressive sense of humour, Ma’am!

Check out these Instagram posts here.

Well, these are nothing. The Union minister has got her Instagram game on point. Here are some other hilarious, yet adorable posts from her Instagram account.

Smriti Irani is all of us!

Here, she points out some stark similarities between GoT and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

