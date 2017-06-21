Smriti Irani making ‘fat jokes’ on herself and then indulging in ‘some chai pakodas’ is all of us

She is one of us, guys. (Source: File Photo) She is one of us, guys. (Source: File Photo)

While almost all of India came together to observe the third edition of International Yoga Day, it is Smriti Irani that the Internet seems to be connecting the most with. While the PM advocated the physical and mental wellness that inculcating yoga sessions into one’s daily routine will bring, Irani’s posts on the other hand, have left people in splits.

The MP was one of the thousands of people who came together to perform yoga at Himachal Pradesh’s Hamirpur, led by Art of Living Foundation founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. As she got down to doing stretching and deep-breathing exercises, she did not forget to post a picture of her stretching making a joke on herself. “Who said fat can’t be flexible?” she posted, along with the picture, much to the delight of many on the Internet.

“Mam But who says you are fat. You are healthy fit and flexible, as being too skinny is not a sign of great fitness,” wrote one use on Instagram on her post.

Check out Irani’s picture here.

With her next post, this time on Twitter, everybody’s favourite bahu of all time made it clear that she was after all, just like us. Just like how we would work out (sometimes, even for just the sake of it) and then quickly give up all aspirations of a fitter life at the mere sight of delicious food, Irani posted a picture of chai and pakodas.

After yoga in the rains, time for some chai pakodas🙏🙏pic.twitter.com/8MmKtzwz5I — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) June 21, 2017

