Smriti Irani starts #CottonisCool campaign on Twitter; Virender Sehwag, Kirron Kher, etc, join in

The textile ministry has asked people to share their best cotton looks, and Twitterati can't have enough of it.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:May 16, 2017 5:57 pm
From political leader to fashion designers everyone has joined the initiative. What's your best #CottonisCool look?

It’s summer and people try various means to beat the beat, from cool drinks to comfortable attires, it’s a dire need of the season. So, how do we remain comfortable and yet be trendy while making our sartorial choices? Well, Union textile minister Smriti Irani seems to have a solution — wearing cotton.

The minister started a campaign on Twitter under the hashtag #CottonIsCool, and people love the idea. Irani also posted a picture of herself in a cotton sari and asked fellow ministers and leaders to join in. She also shared some information about the textile and also reminded everyone that India is among the largest cotton producing countries in the world.

Soon, many politicians and celebrities joined the campaign and shared their own picture, flaunting cotton clothes. From Hema Malini to Virendra Sehwag, many have come forward to boost the initiative that would help to thrive Indian cotton industry and people associated with the sector. And it’s not just celebrities, many others have joined in the initiative as well, so much that #CottonIsCool started trending on Twitter.

Twitter is currently flooded with pictures of people n their cotton-wears as Textile ministry has been asking Twitterati to show “how to rock a cotton look”.

However, this is not the first time Irani has come forward to inspire people by embracing indigenous products. Last year after she took charge of the ministry, she started the campaign #IwearHandloom, and it was a huge success too. Even big fashion designers in India came out in support of the minister and even applauded her for the efforts.

