Smriti Irani starts #CottonisCool campaign on Twitter; Virender Sehwag, Kirron Kher, etc, join in

It’s summer and people try various means to beat the beat, from cool drinks to comfortable attires, it’s a dire need of the season. So, how do we remain comfortable and yet be trendy while making our sartorial choices? Well, Union textile minister Smriti Irani seems to have a solution — wearing cotton.

The minister started a campaign on Twitter under the hashtag #CottonIsCool, and people love the idea. Irani also posted a picture of herself in a cotton sari and asked fellow ministers and leaders to join in. She also shared some information about the textile and also reminded everyone that India is among the largest cotton producing countries in the world.

I celebrate Indian summers and cotton industry with my #CottonIsCool look. What is your #CottonIsCool look?! pic.twitter.com/wnLcE8jQrx — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) 16 May 2017

Cotton provides comfort in the scorching heat.Wear cotton to stay cool & celebrate cotton industry that employs millions across the country. — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) 16 May 2017

India’s rendezvous with cotton predates the Indus Valley civilisation and has since evolved. — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) 16 May 2017

Today, India is one of the largest cotton producing nations & cotton has become the ultimate summer fabric. — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) 16 May 2017

Soon, many politicians and celebrities joined the campaign and shared their own picture, flaunting cotton clothes. From Hema Malini to Virendra Sehwag, many have come forward to boost the initiative that would help to thrive Indian cotton industry and people associated with the sector. And it’s not just celebrities, many others have joined in the initiative as well, so much that #CottonIsCool started trending on Twitter.

Like to be always Cool, but what you wear makes it much much easier to be cool.#CottonIsCool , really really cool. pic.twitter.com/ByZaC0icBE — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) 16 May 2017

#CottonIsCool ,and it’s wonderful to see the young India wearing and valuing stuff made from cotton. Really a great initiative @TexMinIndia pic.twitter.com/Fmvym6D9Tn — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) May 16, 2017

Nothing like fresh cottons to beat the heat I believe in staying cool even on the hottest days #CottonIsCool pic.twitter.com/TOVqbD11Ke — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) 16 May 2017

As a former Member of Khadi Commission I value cotton.

I join to celebrate Indian summers & cotton industry with my #CottonIsCool look. pic.twitter.com/Yo9cmNpZYH — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) May 16, 2017

Cotton helps you stay cool in the scorching heat as #CottonIsCool! Share your cotton look & help in promoting Cotton Industry of India. pic.twitter.com/mKYavAQmTG — Kirron Kher (@KirronKherBJP) May 16, 2017

#CottonIsCool Assam is ready 4 summer in traditional cotton attire. pic.twitter.com/nxvC6yEpra — DEVIKA🇮🇳 (@DevikaSarmah) May 16, 2017

My mother, mausi and I in #CottonIsCool look!

Great initiative by very elegant @smritiirani ji.

Thanks to @TexMinIndia pic.twitter.com/8mc7pXndju — Poornima Abhijeet (@poornimabhi) May 16, 2017

Cotton is not only a homegrown product but also is very lite and very comfortable.#CottonIsCool #IWearHandloom@smritiirani pic.twitter.com/kP9koWnxv4 — Amber Agarwal (@iamberagarwal) May 16, 2017

My #CottonIsCool look! In a handwoven cotton Paithani by an award winning weaver from Yeola, Maharashtra. pic.twitter.com/F4HQQCZ2CU — Shefali Vaidya (@ShefVaidya) May 16, 2017

Twitter is currently flooded with pictures of people n their cotton-wears as Textile ministry has been asking Twitterati to show “how to rock a cotton look”.

However, this is not the first time Irani has come forward to inspire people by embracing indigenous products. Last year after she took charge of the ministry, she started the campaign #IwearHandloom, and it was a huge success too. Even big fashion designers in India came out in support of the minister and even applauded her for the efforts.

