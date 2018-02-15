Slap Day 2018: 15 satisfying slap GIFs to get over all the Valentine’s week mush

Slap away to get over the Valentine’s week mush. Slap away to get over the Valentine’s week mush.

After much anticipation, Valentine’s Day arrived and after much celebration the day and the week are over. While lovers might lament that the day got over too soon, one cannot deny that the overdrive of mush that preceded the day and followed all day on February 14. It is indeed time to take a break. The day following Valentine’s Day is celebrated (oh well!) as Slap Day, and we understand it is for a reason. If you too are tired seeing all the mush all day on Valentine’s Day and want a breather, we have these rather satisfying slap gifs. Watch them, laugh at them and if needed even replicate them as when the situation demands. It is time for a reality check.

Vent, vent your anger

When the BFF forgets to tag you on memes all day

When the sibling fight goes out of hand

You think animals do not get angry?

When you slap, you can get one in return (maybe)

Tip on Slap Day: If someone calls you close, it is best not to go.

When you want to act all cool but seethe with anger

If a woman is being mansplained

As said before, animals can get angry and they do.

Again, just to repeat.

Bitter breakups deserve some drama and some slaps flying in the air, yes.

Slap Day is not a good day to listen to jokes.

Because a slap might be the punchline

When someone says they do not like Game of Thrones, slap, slap away

When fight with friends get too messy

Have any other kinds of slaps to add? Show us in the comments below or tweet them out to @ietrending.

