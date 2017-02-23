Rahul Gandhi says Narendra Modi has lost elections; Twitterati just can’t stop poking fun at him

Rahul Gandhi said that Modi has lost the elections. (Source: File Photo) Rahul Gandhi said that Modi has lost the elections. (Source: File Photo)

Rahul Gandhi’s speeches are always food for much banter long after they’ve been delivered. So are his tweets. And, the reason is obvious! More than his political opinions, Gandhi’s comments make waves because, well, sometimes it’s difficult to make sense of them. And it was no different on February 23 when he stepped out to address the crowd in Amethi during the UP Assembly elections.

While addressing the public, he said, “Modiji chunaav haar chuke hain…wo jitni bhi nafrat faila sakte hain faila le, lekin ye Uttar Pradesh unki nahi sunega, Congress aur Samajwadi Party ki sarkaar banayega. (Modiji has lost the elections. He can spread all the hate he wants to, but Uttar Pradesh won’t listen to him, public will make Congress and Samajwadi Party the ruling parties).”

Meanwhile, as the votes were being counted after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Elections Elections 2017 in Mumbai, it was found that the BJP and the Shiv Sena were neck and neck with a successful feat in 81 wards and 84 wards, respectively, as per trends at 4.45pm. Though eventually Shiv Sena won, emerging as the single largest party winning 84 seats, BJP didn’t fare all that badly, and people left no stone unturned to poke fun at Gandhi’s words — when he tweeted that “Modiji has lost the elections”. Especially since Congress performed so poorly.

This is what the Twitter handle of RaGa’s office tweeted:

मोदीजी चुनाव हार चुके हैं- वो जितनी भी नफरत फैला सकते है फैला लें, लेकिन ये उत्तर प्रदेश उनकी नहीं सुनेगा,कांग्रेस और सपा की सरकार बनाएगा pic.twitter.com/ZWlXCEEUdQ — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) February 23, 2017

Read the funniest reactions here:

@INCIndia @OfficeOfRG Sir switch on ur television n know the mood of India. In UP also u will see reflection of Maharashtra results. — Abhilash Sabnis (@15abhilash) February 23, 2017

भाई, @OfficeOfRG BMC के नतीजे आ गए है, उत्तर प्रदेश में भी कांग्रेस – सपा का सफाया होगा! — CongressMukt Gujarat (@CongressMuktGuj) February 23, 2017

. @OfficeOfRG Jab tak tum campaigning kar rahe ho Congress ko khud khuda ni jita sakta ! 😜 — Vaishnavi (@VVaishnavvii) February 23, 2017

