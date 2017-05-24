Sindoor or sanitary pads? Twitterati throw brickbats at new rule for tax-free goods

Sindoor or sanitary pad? (Source: Thinkstock Images) Sindoor or sanitary pad? (Source: Thinkstock Images)

Sindoor or sanitary napkin, what would you buy if you had money enough for only one of those two? Almost all women would raise their hands for a sanitary napkin for obvious reasons. However, the government clearly thinks otherwise. A quick skim through the GST tax slab shows how the products for women have been segregated, and the unjust tax on sanitary pads has led to anger on social media.

Buzz is that when the tax brackets were being mapped out, it was announced that the items of utmost importance for a household would be exempted from taxes. Around the same time, NGO She Says devised a campaign called #LahuKaLagaan to ask the Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to make sanitary napkins tax-free. However, when the final provisions were announced, 12 per cent taxes was levied on sanitary pads. Meanwhile, sindoor, bangles and bindis were relieved of all taxes.

In an article, Buzzfeed reported that around 88 per cent of menstruating women have no access to sanitary pads in rural areas. As soon as it came to the fore, Twitter has been buzzing with strong reactions on the same. Pointing out how the symbol of exerting patriarchy power is more important than a product to maintain women’s health, hygiene and well-being, Tweeple took to the social media networking platform to voice their opinions.

