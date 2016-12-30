Sidharth Malhotra spotted a hilarious hoarding of himself, couldn’t help but share

In India, it’s not difficult to find bizarre hoardings. Believe it or not, there was a billboard that read, “Restricted area for dead bodies” which originally meant that dead bodies must not be taken from the particular road. But well, that’s India’s amazingly hilarious people for you. Not that you don’t find weird billboards abroad but the ones found on Indian streets and roads are unbeatable.

Now imagine a celebrity, who often find themselves on boards and advertisements of local shops, spots him/herself on one such hoarding. This is what happened with Sidharth Malhotra. He came across a hilarious board featuring his ‘cool’ picture along with a female model on the other side. The store called ‘Fashion Hub’ explained they ‘deal in’ “JEANS PENTS, T-SHIRT, KAPREE, SKARIT, UNDERGARMENTS”.

Sidharth couldn’t help but share the hilarious hoarding with his Instagram followers. “Jeans pents, skarit! Anyone? Classy hoarding!” Sidharth wrote on Instagram. The post received nearly 74,000 likes and over 1,300 comments.

Well, to say the least, ‘Fashion Hub’ got good marketing for free. Some users even pointed out other hilarious spelling errors they saw on different hoardings across the country. “Incredible India.. last time i saw the spelling of lobster as ‘Lovbstar’ at a random shop,” wrote a user.

