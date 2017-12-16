Top news

‘Sorry I am done!’: Sidharth Malhotra’s promotional stunt becomes a hit meme on Twitter

Sidharth Malhotra's tweet became the butt of all jokes when Twitterati twisted it into a hilarious meme — imagining funny situations to use the phrase, "Sorry I am done!" Check out the funny reactions on Twitter.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 16, 2017 7:21 pm
sidharth malhotra, sidharth malhotra aiyaari, aiyaari promotional stunt, sidharth malhotra tweet, sidharth malhotra twitter reactions, sidharth malhotra tweet meme, sidharth malhotra sorry i am done, indian express, indian express news Sidharth Malhotra’s promotional tweet has been twisted into a hilarious meme on Twitter. (Source: Twitter)
Sidharth Malhotra is all set to be back on the big screen with Aiyaari and the 32-year-old actor tried to get his fans’ attention with a promotional gimmick on Twitter. On December 14, the actor tweeted, “sorry iam done !” on the networking website. While many fans were initially concerned and started wondering why he posted it, many others figured out that it was all a game plan to publicise the Neeraj Pandey directorial that revolves around a true story of a relationship between a mentor and his pupil.

Later, Malhotra also shared the first look of the movie, and wrote: “Haha who said I’m off the grid? my may have troubled some but I’m grateful for your support… big love.” Take a look at his tweets here.

After his marketing gimmick, a flurry of tweets were seen on Twitter and people expressed their disappointment with the hashtag #SidsOffTheGrid. But, that’s not all. His first tweet also became the butt of all jokes when Twitterati twisted it into a hilarious meme — imagining funny situations to use the phrase, “Sorry I am done!” Check out some funny reactions here.

Do you have a quirky caption to add to the memes? Tell us in the comments below.

