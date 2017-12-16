‘Sorry I am done!’: Sidharth Malhotra’s promotional stunt becomes a hit meme on Twitter

Sidharth Malhotra’s promotional tweet has been twisted into a hilarious meme on Twitter. (Source: Twitter) Sidharth Malhotra’s promotional tweet has been twisted into a hilarious meme on Twitter. (Source: Twitter)

Sidharth Malhotra is all set to be back on the big screen with Aiyaari and the 32-year-old actor tried to get his fans’ attention with a promotional gimmick on Twitter. On December 14, the actor tweeted, “sorry iam done !” on the networking website. While many fans were initially concerned and started wondering why he posted it, many others figured out that it was all a game plan to publicise the Neeraj Pandey directorial that revolves around a true story of a relationship between a mentor and his pupil.

Later, Malhotra also shared the first look of the movie, and wrote: “Haha who said I’m off the grid? my # Aiyaary may have troubled some but I’m grateful for your support… big love.” Take a look at his tweets here.

sorry iam done ! — Major Jai Bakshi (@S1dharthM) December 14, 2017

Haha who said I’m off the grid? my #Aiyaary may have troubled some but I’m grateful for your support… big love 😊 — Major Jai Bakshi (@S1dharthM) December 16, 2017

After his marketing gimmick, a flurry of tweets were seen on Twitter and people expressed their disappointment with the hashtag #SidsOffTheGrid. But, that’s not all. His first tweet also became the butt of all jokes when Twitterati twisted it into a hilarious meme — imagining funny situations to use the phrase, “Sorry I am done!” Check out some funny reactions here.

When they ask you to link your Aadhar Card with your Tinder account.. http://t.co/jCyvG9o5hK — The Viral Fever (@TheViralFever) December 15, 2017

After watching Salman Khan’s acting in Tubelight for 5 minutes – http://t.co/5GZmKYCetr — SRK HATERS KO MAARO (@SRKsWarrior1__) December 14, 2017

When the morning chai is not so good. #InternationalTeaDay http://t.co/jCyvG9o5hK — The Viral Fever (@TheViralFever) December 15, 2017

Hey! Let’s watch A Gentleman over the weekend! http://t.co/jCyvG9o5hK — The Viral Fever (@TheViralFever) December 15, 2017

When someone says How I Met Your Mother is better than F.R.I.E.N.D.S. http://t.co/uCTwvAxG2I — Krishna Tanna (@midnightblues02) December 15, 2017

When your Goa plans get cancelled for the 5668th time.. — Prashant Bissa (@bissa_prashant) December 15, 2017

Me: aaj to pura chapter nipta dunga *5 minutes after studying* http://t.co/MhMkTdsHfL — Drunk BATMAN (@Caped_Humor) December 15, 2017

When your best friend thinks biryani is overrated. http://t.co/mMyz9Q8gDx — Mayur Uchil (@UchilMayur) December 15, 2017

When she say.. I love you but as a friend.. http://t.co/tji4uHx07l — UDIT (@iamuditrathod) December 15, 2017

Do you have a quirky caption to add to the memes? Tell us in the comments below.

