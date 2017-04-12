Latest News
Half Girlfriend sparks hilarious reactions on Twitter, and it is more entertaining than Arjun Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor’s trailer

A major flock on Twitter starting dissing the 2.4-minute trailer of Half Girlfriend with hilarious puns on it.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:April 12, 2017 5:49 pm
Following in the footsteps of 3 Idiots, 2 States and Kai Po Che, another novel written by Chetan Bhagat has been adapted for the big screen. Starring Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead, Half Girlfriend has been directed by Mohit Suri, and narrates the story of a boy and a girl from entirely different backgrounds. When their Hindi and English worlds clash, cupid’s dart strikes the two.

Topped with all the ingredients for a true-blue masala movie, the romantic love story seems to turn into a confusing tale. Shraddha, who essays the role of Riya Somani, tells Arjun, who plays Madhav Jha: “Main tumhaari girlfriend nahi hoon par… I can be your half girlfriend.” After listening to the the dramatic dialogue, movie buffs couldn’t help but make fun of the trailer.

A major flock on Twitter starting dissing the 2.4-minute video with hilarious puns on it. See some reactions here:

