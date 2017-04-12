Half Girlfriend sparks hilarious reactions on Twitter, and it is more entertaining than Arjun Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor’s trailer

Did you like the Half Girlfriend trailer? (Source: Twitter) Did you like the Half Girlfriend trailer? (Source: Twitter)

Following in the footsteps of 3 Idiots, 2 States and Kai Po Che, another novel written by Chetan Bhagat has been adapted for the big screen. Starring Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead, Half Girlfriend has been directed by Mohit Suri, and narrates the story of a boy and a girl from entirely different backgrounds. When their Hindi and English worlds clash, cupid’s dart strikes the two.

Topped with all the ingredients for a true-blue masala movie, the romantic love story seems to turn into a confusing tale. Shraddha, who essays the role of Riya Somani, tells Arjun, who plays Madhav Jha: “Main tumhaari girlfriend nahi hoon par… I can be your half girlfriend.” After listening to the the dramatic dialogue, movie buffs couldn’t help but make fun of the trailer.

A major flock on Twitter starting dissing the 2.4-minute video with hilarious puns on it. See some reactions here:

Half Girlfriend trailer is so bad that I didn’t even watch half its trailer. — Akshay Jain (@ComedyBanda) April 11, 2017

Like how is Arjun Kapoor even a professional actor? I have seen better acting at Ganapati/Durga Puja-level one-act play competitions. — Suprateek Chatterjee (@SupraMario) April 12, 2017

3 mistakes of my life : 1: bought Chetan’s novel.

2: read Chetan’s novel.

3: watched movie based on Chetan’s novel.#HalfGirlfriend — Amar (@ImmortalizeBoi) April 11, 2017

Arjun Kapoor started #HalfGirlfriend shooting with half acting skills. — Sanket More (@Sankyyouth) June 8, 2016

5 point someone

3 idiots

2 states

1 villain

1/2 girlfriend

0 Audience in theatre. — Rishabh Bhandari (@jokebazz) April 10, 2017

I can’t be your girlfriend but I can be your half girlfriend. pic.twitter.com/4HVsz6gBmF — RK❤ (@rksbae) April 12, 2017

Disappointed that the ‘Deti hai toh de warna kat le’ dialogue didn’t make it to the #HalfGirlfriendTrailer — Sand-d Singh (@Sand_In_Deed) April 10, 2017

Just checked out the trailer of Half Girlfriend. Looks promising. pic.twitter.com/TZ146xyzjW — Akshar (@AksharPathak) April 10, 2017

Kids: Write books like Half girlfriend Adults: Make movies on it Legends: Decide not to watch that shit. — JustNotKidding (@CheesyMaarwari) April 10, 2017

I’m going to judge you if you weren’t disgusted on watching the Half Girlfriend trailer. — Mon (@Choco_La_Ti_Da) April 12, 2017

Watch the trailer here.

What was your reaction after watching the trailer? Tell us in the comments below.

