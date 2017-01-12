Shocking! Odisha girl’s Facebook post claims they were harassed and the police did nothing to help

A girl’s shocking revelation about how the society and the system fail women, even when she is a molestation or harassment victim. (Source: Thinkstock Images) A girl’s shocking revelation about how the society and the system fail women, even when she is a molestation or harassment victim. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

After every case of molestation and sexual harassment that we get to know of, the uproar and protests that follow give a certain hope that probably such cases might now recede. The sad truth however is, they don’t. The recent ‘mass molestation’ at Bengaluru’s arterial MG Road is an example. In spite of the widespread protests against perpetrators and social media debates and discussions about women’s safety, it seems we are back to where it all started. A girl has taken to facebook to share her story of being harassed and eve-teased by a group of unruly men. Along with the post, she has attached videos of the men hurling abuses at her.

Baishali Bishwal, a resident of Bhubaneshwar, Orissa shared her gruesome experience of dealing with eve-teasers. According to her post, a guy passed lewd gestures on her friend, and when a guy friend intervened, the group of men started following them. When Bishwal and her friends called the nearest PCR, she wrote that the men started beating up Bishwal’s friend and injured him. She claims that while the men hurled abuses at them, there were about 30 men who stood around and watched this incident unfold. She also called out the police force for their inefficiency, who she wrote came late, because “they had no petrol in their PCR VANs”.

She goes on to raise some important questions in her post.

Today afternoon while approaching towards nandankanan road, the guy you see in the photo showed some really dirty gestures and commented so badly to a friend ,Samata who was going beside us with a guy friend, our guy friend Sarthak asked the guys to stop doing that and we went in our way, the guys followed us nd threatened us saying all possible slangs, after some miles they two guys stopped us and started creating scene, to which we called the nearest PCR, ( 2 mins away police station ), in the mean time , the guys called their some uncivilized friends and with their arrival things got really worse and all of them started using slangs, threatening badly, when I started recording stuff they gave me a serious life threatening warning . Our guy friend Sarthak Priyadarshan when stood for us and Samata Mishra their guys started beating him real bad and completely injured him and another guy broke samata ‘ s phone and slapped her, abused her so badly, we when tried to stop were also attacked.

The saddest part is that, there was a gathering of around 30 male people but not a single man stood up there , shame on calling them men. Police came 40 mins after we called them when the police station was jus 2mins away ( 15 min max by walk ) . When asked the reason being late, thay said they had no petrol in their PCR VANs, to which they said us to go and question the govt for this, shameless cops, who then rather were keen to know what relation we have with our guy friend?, why he stood for us ? Why were we going on nandan kanan road ? Which was totally baseless, I feel ashame to blame the people of my state but the cops were worst than the uncivilized , atleast the uncivilized never had education , values, good environment etc , but these cops are jus not humans !! They were asking questions on our integrity ! None of them in the police station was taking our case seriously, we were made a joke until our parents arrived. Today literally I saw in reality what I saw in movie pink !! I had tears , I was shivering seeing all these ! One of the people in crowd said ” you are girls, why raising voice ? Go to home, things wil settle, stop creating a scene , know ur limits, u r supposed to be in home at this hour ” .

Like seriously ? Afternoon time, three girls with full sleeved clothes, faces covered , face worst eve teasing and the society still blame girls ?

Is it the fault of our womanhood ??

And girls, plz learn self defence, for the first time in life I felt so helpless , stand for yourself, live for yourself, learn for yourself ! The world is full of selfish men like these, the so called society for whom we girls always have to face consequences, sacrifice, compromise won’t ever stand for us ! We are no less than any man, jus believe in you. Be proud of your womanhood.

Stay alert, the world is full of ruthless creatures like these !!

