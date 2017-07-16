Shocking! Employees of this govt office in Bihar have to wear helmets at work, here’s why

Several people have already been injured after chunks of the ceiling fell on them. (Source: Navya Times/ Youtube) Several people have already been injured after chunks of the ceiling fell on them. (Source: Navya Times/ Youtube)

In India, though people just love getting into government jobs, working in government offices can often entail a lot of hardships. From fighting for resources to working in remote areas, everything might now be glossy or filled with perks. In fact, officials in a Bihar government office have to wear helmets throughout the day! Well, not that they are all bikers and love doing daredevil stunts, but it’s a measure to save their head from dripping water from the ceiling. And you may never know, but it could also save them from a major accident, as any moment a chunk of the ceiling may fall injuring someone’s head.

Not just employees but the visitors too prefer to protect their heads while entering this office located in East Champaran district, reported News 18.

Lalan and Parvej Ahmad who work in the land records department of the office informed that many members of the office staff have already been injured when parts of the roof fell on them. And that’s how they all decided to choose this form of safety measure.

“This is quite an old building. Walls and the roof of the building are in a very bad shape. Water starts trickling the moment it rains. The roof can cave in any day. Since we can’t be absent from our duties, we all decided to wear helmets,” they said.

Wearing a helmet to save yourself from any injuries while driving a bike on road is one thing, so is wearing a helmet while washing the windows of a skyrise, but wearing a helmet to protect yourself while doing a desk job — well, we can say such thing can only happen in India!

