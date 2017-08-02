Latest News

Shobhaa De’s gets trolled for her tweet on Indian women’s team

While the performance of the Indian women's cricket team at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2017 was unanimously lauded, Shobhaa De's rather scathing comment on the Indian men's team has not down gone too well with people on social media.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:August 2, 2017 3:23 pm
shobhaa de, shobhaa de tweets, shobhaa de tweet on women cricket team, twitter reactions, indian express, indian express news Shobhaa De’s jab at the Indian men’s cricket team has not down well with people. (Source: Shobhaa De/Twitter)
Related News

It is no secret that Shobhaa De is fiercely outspoken. It is also no secret that this has often landed the columnist and author in hot waters on social media. The latest instance is her tweet on the Indian women’s cricket team. After their phenomenal performance, the girls have been receiving several accolades but the author seems rather sceptical.

On August 1, the author tweeted, “Oh Lord! Please protect our amazing women cricketers from crass commercialisation and greed that has ruined most of our Boys in Blue”. Well, this didn’t go down to well with tweeple. While the performance of the Indian women’s cricket team at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2017 was unanimously lauded, the author’s rather scathing comment on the Indian men’s team has not down gone too well with people on social media. From calling her a “useless and workless page 3 columnist” to politely bringing to her attention that women too can, and must benefit from their success, the reactions are varied but not really in compliance with her.

This is what she tweeted.

And soon she was bombarded with trolls.

Here are some of the reactions.

He does have a point.

The fans were clearly having none of it.

Sensible, isn’t it?

This did seem coming.

This clearly is not the first time the author has landed in trouble due to her comments. Earlier she had fat-shamed a Mumbai cop and in another instance had asked Sushma Swaraj to stop tweeting. In both the cases the author was mercilessly trolled for her ‘problematic’ tweets. In fact she was also criticised for referring to PV Sindhu as a “Silver Princess” after the Olympics last year. Oh well, what would one do without controversies, right?!

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Aug 02: Latest News